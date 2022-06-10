BMTC GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, June 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 25th, 2022 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

# % # % André Bérard 27 431 324 98.67% 369 550 1.33% Lucien Bouchard 27 460 554 98.78% 340 320 1.22% Gabriel Castiglio 27 779 824 99.92% 21 050 0.08% Anne-Marie Leclair 27 781 924 99.93% 18 950 0.07% Yves Des Groseillers 27 329 854 98.31% 12 300 1.69% Charles Des Groseillers 27 318 379 98.30% 472 495 1.70% Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers 27 331 354 98.31% 469 520 1.69% Tony Fionda 27 782 424 99.93% 18 450 0.07%

BMTC Group Inc. is a company governed the Business Companies Act (Quebec). Its registered office and principal place of business is located at 8500 Place Marien, Montréal East, Quebec, H1B 5W8. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company, through its subsidiaries Ameublements Tanguay Inc., Le Corbusier-Concorde S.E.C. and its two divisions Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances and electronic products, in Quebec.

