TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (the "Manager") announced its intention today to change the listing venue of each of the following mutual fund's ETF series (the "Units") from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to Cboe Canada Inc. ("Cboe Canada"):

BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund (ARKG)

BMO ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK)

BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund (ARKW)

The Manager has received conditional approval from Cboe Canada to list the Units on its exchange.

The Manager anticipates that the Units will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX at the close of business on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 and listed on the Cboe Canada exchange on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

No securityholder approval is necessary for the delisting of the Units from the TSX.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Disclaimers

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts, ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.



"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

