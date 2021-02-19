The #1 metals and mining conference in the world will be fully digital for the first time

Largest number of participants to date, including record number of institutional investors

Industry leaders from 31 countries and 6 continents to participate

Pandemic, sustainability and outlook on growth areas, including the EV revolution, will be key themes

BMO Research analysts available for comment

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Capital Markets will host its 30th Global Metals & Mining Conference from March 1 to March 5, 2021. Normally held in Florida, USA each year, the conference will be fully digital for the first time.

"We are excited to host the #1 global metals and mining conference in the world for the 30th year. It's our first time presenting this conference digitally and yet it is shaping up to be our biggest one ever," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "We're looking forward to bringing together the biggest players from around the world for insightful presentations and timely conversations, including the critical importance of ESG and sustainability as we collectively work toward a lower carbon economy."

The annual conference brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world – more than 1,600 professionals representing approximately 300 organizations. The event is considered a barometer of industry sentiment for the year to come, featuring live discussions with some of the world's largest metals and mining companies. Notable session topics include: China's place in the mining ecosystem; the energy metals transition and adoption of electric vehicles; the strength of the precious metals environment; and ESG and its implications for both metals & mining companies and investors.

"We are honoured to host senior executives and investors in the industry once again at our flagship event, reinforcing the thought leadership and deep sector knowledge associated with BMO Capital Markets," said Ilan Bahar, Co-Head of Global Metals and Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

"The BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the sector and this is no less true in times of the pandemic. Our firm has been a dominant force in metals and mining for more than a century, serving clients in achieving their strategic objectives," said Jamie Rogers, Co-Head of Global Metals and Mining, BMO Capital Markets.

Amongst others, companies scheduled to present at the conference include:

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Alcoa (AA)

Anglo American (AAL)

(AAL) AngloGold Ashanti (ANG)

Antofagasta (ANTO)

(ANTO) B2Gold (BTO)

Barrick Gold (ABX)

(ABX) BHP Billiton (BLT)

Boliden (BOL)

Cameco (CCO)

Cliffs (CLF)

Endeavour Mining (EDV)

Evolution Mining (EVN)

First Quantum Minerals (FM)

Franco- Nevada (FNV)

(FNV) Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Fortescue (FMG)

Glencore (GLEN)

Ivanhoe (IVN)

Kinross Gold (KGC)

(KGC) Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

(KL) Lundin Mining (LUN)

Newcrest Mining (NCM)

Newmont Mining (NEM)

Northern Star (NST)

Nucor (NUE)

Nutrien (NTR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Polyus (PLZL)

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Royal Gold (RGLD)

(RGLD) Sibanye-Stillwater (SGL)

South32 (S32)

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Teck Resources (TECK)

Vale (VALE)

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

Yamana (YRI)

The conference is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team. The bank's metals & mining specialists are part of a team of equity analysts across Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. that together cover approximately 920 equities globally. With 10 analysts dedicated to the sector, its Metals & Mining Equity Research team has one of the largest coverage universes of metals, mining and fertilizer companies in the world, with more than 150 companies under coverage.

BMO Capital Markets has been advising companies in the metals & mining industry for more than a century. For twelve consecutive years, including this year, Global Finance Magazine has recognized BMO Capital Markets as the best investment bank for metals and mining in the world.

News media who would like a copy of the agenda or to request an interview about the conference and market sentiment are asked to contact BMO Media Relations (information below).

About BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of products and services including equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, market risk management, debt and equity research and institutional sales and trading. With approximately 2,700 professionals in 33 locations around the world, including 19 offices in North America, BMO Capital Markets works proactively with clients to provide innovative and integrated financial solutions.

BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE,TSX: BMO) one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with $949 billion total assets as at October 31, 2020.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: For News Media Enquiries: Kelly Hechler, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

Related Links

www.bmo.com

