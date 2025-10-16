BMO's CDRs trade on a Canadian exchange in Canadian dollars and offer enhanced portfolio diversification opportunities for Canadian investors by enabling them to obtain exposure to shares of international companies

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (BMO) today announced the launch of five new Canadian depositary receipts (CDRs) offering investors exposure to U.S. companies. The initial offering of the new CDRs has closed and the five new CDRs will begin trading on the Cboe Canada exchange today.

"We are pleased to announce the expansion of our global CDR lineup in Canada to meet the needs of investors seeking greater exposure to world-class companies listed in the United States," said Bill Bamber, CEO, BMO Global Asset Management. "BMO's CDRs trade in Canadian dollars, with new offerings being priced at approximately $10 per share, providing an accessible and cost-effective entry point for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios."

BMO's new CDRs will trade under the following tickers:

Company Name and Type of Shares CDR Ticker Jurisdiction Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Common Shares ZAMD U.S. Alphabet Inc. Class C Capital Shares ZGOO U.S. Amazon.com, Inc. Common Shares ZAMZ U.S. NVIDIA Corporation Common Shares ZNVD U.S. Tesla, Inc. Common Shares ZTSL U.S.

Manage Currency Risk

BMO's CDRs minimize the risk associated with currency fluctuations when trading international companies, eliminating the need to convert Canadian dollars to foreign currency. Managing currency risk allows investors to focus on a company's fundamentals when making investment decisions.

Enhanced Exposure for Investors

CDRs are a simple and effective way to gain exposure to some of the largest companies with a global reach. Buying a single stock in foreign markets like the U.S., Europe and Asia may be a difficult task for investors based in Canada, but BMO's CDRs trade on Cboe Canada, offering easy access to these companies across several platforms for individual investors or through a financial advisor.

This material is for information purposes only. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax or legal advice to any party.

An investment in CDRs issued by BMO may not be suitable for all investors. Important information about these investment products is contained in the short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement for each series of CDRs (together, the "Prospectus"). Purchasers are directed to www.sedarplus.ca or to www.bmogam.com to obtain copies of the Prospectus and related disclosure before purchasing CDRs of a particular series. The information contained herein is not a recommendation to purchase these investment products.

Each series of CDRs relates to a single class of equity securities (the "Underlying Shares") of an issuer incorporated outside of Canada (the "Underlying Issuer"). For each series of CDRs, the Prospectus will provide additional information regarding such series, including information regarding the Underlying Issuer and Underlying Shares for such series. Neither BMO and its affiliates nor any other person involved in the distribution of CDRs accepts any responsibility for any disclosure provided by any Underlying Issuer (including information contained herein or in the Prospectus that has been extracted from any Underlying Issuer's publicly disseminated disclosure). Each series of CDRs is only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

