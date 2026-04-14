First bond of its kind from a North American bank supports Indigenous businesses and communities

TORONTO, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO's labelled Indigenous Bond, the first of its kind from a North American bank, has been recognized by Environmental Finance's Sustainable Debt Awards 2026 as the Social Bond of the Year – Financial Institution. Issued in October 2025, the purpose of the bond is to help drive success and growth for Indigenous-owned businesses and Indigenous communities.

"At BMO, we drive innovation to empower our clients and strengthen our communities. As a bank with strong and long-lasting ties to Indigenous communities and businesses across Canada, we are especially honoured to receive this recognition and proud to have worked with Cedar Leaf Capital to be the first bank in North America to issue a labelled Indigenous Bond." said John Uhren, Global Head of Sustainable Finance, BMO.

An Environmental Finance Awards judge commended BMO for "showing innovation in the bond structure as well as the process for structuring it."

The syndicate for the CAD $200 million 4-year callable (4NC3) Fixed-to-Floating Rate Indigenous Bond included Cedar Leaf Capital Inc., Canada's first majority Indigenous-owned investment dealer. The offering closed on October 27, 2025 and proceeds were allocated toward Indigenous-owned enterprises and Indigenous communities, as outlined in BMO's Sustainable Bond Framework (the "Framework").

Leveraging our Sustainable Bond Framework to build solutions

The Indigenous Bond is issued pursuant to BMO's Framework, which aligns to BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, for a thriving economy, a sustainable future, and stronger communities. The Framework defines eligible assets across eleven green, four social, and three transition categories and each category contributes to advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and solving global challenges across sustainability and economic empowerment. The Framework is aligned with the International Capital Market Association's ("ICMA") Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles, Sustainability Bond Guidelines, and the Climate Transition Finance Handbook, and BMO obtained a second party opinion from Moody's on the Framework.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Kelly Hechler, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 218-4830