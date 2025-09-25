TORONTO, NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced that its annual Equity Through Education trading day, held on September 24, 2025, raised C$1.5 million to help students access post-secondary education. Since the initiative began in 2005, BMO has contributed more than C$35 million, supporting over 5500 students through scholarships, bursaries, mentoring, and career development opportunities.

This year, BMO donated a portion of its trading revenue from institutional equity trading commissions from BMO Capital Markets, along with trading commissions from BMO Wealth Management to organizations that help promising students pursue their academic and professional goals.

"Equity Through Education trading day reflects BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life," said Alan Tannenbaum, CEO, BMO Capital Markets. "Thanks to our clients and employees, we're able to support organizations that promote opportunity through education."

This year's event marked continued collaboration across BMO business groups, with BMO Wealth Management once again joining the initiative.

"We're proud to contribute to a program that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of students," said Deland Kamanga, Group Head, BMO Wealth Management. "By donating a portion of trading commissions from Wealth Management, we're helping students pursue their potential and the communities in which we live, work and prosper."

For more information about Equity Through Education, click here.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Kelly Hechler, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 218-4830