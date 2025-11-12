BMO Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds Français
Nov 12, 2025
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the estimated 2025 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.
Unitholders of record at close of business on December 31, 2025, will receive the 2025 annual reinvested distributions. The final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, are expected to be announced on or about December 18, 2025. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2026.
Please note that these are estimated annual reinvested distributions only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of September 30, 20252. If the forward-looking information changes, the estimated annual reinvested distributions may also change.
These estimates are for the annual reinvested distributions only and do not include estimates of ongoing cash distribution amounts.
Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:
|
FUND NAME
|
Ticker
|
ESTIMATED
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF
|
ZAAA
|
0.000
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZAAA.F
|
0.000
|
BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZAAA.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.000
|
BMO All-Equity ETF
|
ZEQT
|
0.051
|
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
|
ZESG
|
0.000
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
0.041
|
BMO Balanced ETF
|
ZBAL
|
0.067
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF
|
ZBBZ
|
0.001
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBBZ.F
|
0.001
|
BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZBBZ.U
|
0.001
|
BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZBBB
|
0.000
|
BMO Broad Commodity ETF
|
ZCOM
|
0.000
|
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)
|
TOWR
|
0.000
|
BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)
|
GRNI
|
0.000
|
BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF
|
ZBI
|
0.161
|
BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF
|
ZBCB
|
0.137
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
2.074
|
BMO Canadian Equity Plus ETF
|
ZBEC
|
0.069
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.000
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.193
|
BMO Clean Energy Index ETF
|
ZCLN
|
0.000
|
BMO Conservative ETF
|
ZCON
|
0.069
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZCPB
|
0.000
|
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCB
|
0.000
|
BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF
|
ZCDB
|
0.413
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZWB.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF
|
ZWGD
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.000
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.000
|
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDJ
|
0.057
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMT
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF
|
ZGD
|
15.398
|
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
|
ZIN
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
|
ZEO
|
0.391
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.233
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUB
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
|
ZBK
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUH
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF
|
ZHU
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.106
|
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGB
|
0.000
|
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ESGF
|
0.000
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.000
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.000
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.000
|
BMO Global Agriculture ETF
|
ZEAT
|
0.000
|
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
|
COMM
|
0.913
|
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
DISC
|
1.088
|
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
STPL
|
0.042
|
BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGDV
|
1.315
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZWQT
|
0.000
|
BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGEQ
|
0.427
|
BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGHC
|
0.000
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
1.185
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIF
|
0.000
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
ZGI
|
0.247
|
BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIN
|
0.000
|
BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGRT
|
0.000
|
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZGSB
|
0.000
|
BMO Gold Bullion ETF
|
ZGLD
|
0.000
|
BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZGLD.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZGLH
|
0.000
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
|
ZGB
|
0.000
|
BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
0.018
|
BMO Growth ETF
|
ZGRO
|
0.085
|
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZQB
|
0.000
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.000
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.000
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZJK.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Human Capital Factor US Equity ETF
|
ZHC
|
0.026
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
2.207
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.000
|
BMO Japan Index ETF
|
ZJPN
|
0.037
|
BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZJPN.F
|
0.000
|
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF
|
ZJG
|
0.000
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.000
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZPR.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.000
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.000
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.000
|
BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLSC
|
0.000
|
BMO Long Short US Equity ETF
|
ZLSU
|
0.000
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTL
|
0.000
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTL.F
|
0.000
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZTL.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB
|
0.852
|
BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF
|
ZLE
|
0.000
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
|
ZLI
|
0.000
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLD
|
0.000
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
|
ZLU
|
0.740
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZLU.U
|
0.420
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLH
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZIC.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTM
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZTM.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
0.000
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.325
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZMI.U
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF
|
ZGRN
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
|
ZGQ
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGA
|
0.429
|
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
|
ZVC
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI China Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ZCH
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDM
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF
|
ZIQ
|
0.119
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
ZEA
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGE
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|
ZEM
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEQ
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGG
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI India Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ZID
|
2.142
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
|
ZUQ
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUQ.F
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZUQ.U
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF
|
ESGY
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGY.F
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
|
ZVU
|
0.000
|
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZQQ
|
7.118
|
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF
|
ZNQ
|
0.085
|
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZNQ.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
1.227
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
1.307
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.934
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUE
|
1.073
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
|
ZSP
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZSP.U
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
|
ZMID
|
0.769
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZMID.F
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZMID.U
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
|
ZSML
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZSML.F
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZSML.U
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
ZIU
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
ZCN
|
0.000
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.000
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZCS.L
|
0.113
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.000
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZFS.L
|
0.057
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.000
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZPS.L
|
0.029
|
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
ZSB
|
0.000
|
BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF
|
ZSDB
|
0.274
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.000
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
|
ZTIP
|
0.000
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTIP.F
|
0.000
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZTIP.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTS
|
0.000
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZTS.U
|
0.000
|
BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZFC
|
0.000
|
BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZFN
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLC
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLC.F
|
0.250
|
BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLY
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLY.F
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLP
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLP.F
|
1.009
|
BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLE
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLE.F
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLF
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLF.F
|
0.863
|
BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLV
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLV.F
|
0.489
|
BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLI
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLI.F
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLB
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLB.F
|
1.373
|
BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLR
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLR.F
|
0.564
|
BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLK
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLK.F
|
0.000
|
BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF
|
ZXLU
|
0.005
|
BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZXLU.F
|
0.048
|
BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMSB
|
0.000
|
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZZZD
|
0.000
|
BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
ZXCO
|
0.004
|
BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
ZXCP
|
0.003
|
BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|
ZXCQ
|
0.004
|
BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZACE
|
0.000
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.438
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZST.L
|
0.486
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZUS.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units*)
|
ZUS.V
|
0.720
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
0.000
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
0.000
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZUAG.U
|
0.000
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
2.276
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZDY.U
|
2.509
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF
|
ZBDU
|
0.197
|
BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBDU.F
|
0.398
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.000
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April
|
ZAPR
|
0.435
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January
|
ZJAN
|
0.000
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July
|
ZJUL
|
0.128
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October
|
ZOCT
|
0.000
|
BMO US Equity Focused ETF
|
ZBEU
|
0.143
|
BMO US Equity Focused ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZBEU.F
|
0.193
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.000
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZWH.U
|
0.000
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.000
|
BMO US Large Cap Disciplined Value ETF
|
ZBVU
|
0.430
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.000
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.000
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZUP.U
|
0.000
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.000
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZPW.U
|
0.000
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.000
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
0.000
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units*)
|
ZUCM.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series)
|
WOMN
|
0.000
|
*Estimated reinvested distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZIC.U, ZTM.U, ZMI.U, ZUQ.U, ZNQ.U, ZPAY.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZUS.V, ZPW.U & ZUCM.U.
|
|
1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
|
|
2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.
Distribution estimates do not denote the yield a client may receive. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The year-end distribution estimates are provided by BMO Global Asset Management (GAM) and are for information purposes only. They do not reflect final attributions for tax purposes. For more information, please obtain professional advice.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.
S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZIU, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.
NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).
The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.
Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
About BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.
About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.
