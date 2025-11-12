TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the estimated 2025 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) or ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 31, 2025, will receive the 2025 annual reinvested distributions. The final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, are expected to be announced on or about December 18, 2025. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2026.

Please note that these are estimated annual reinvested distributions only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of September 30, 20252. If the forward-looking information changes, the estimated annual reinvested distributions may also change.

These estimates are for the annual reinvested distributions only and do not include estimates of ongoing cash distribution amounts.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

FUND NAME Ticker ESTIMATED

REINVESTED

DISTRIBUTION

($) BMO AAA CLO ETF ZAAA 0.000 BMO AAA CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZAAA.F 0.000 BMO AAA CLO ETF (USD Units*) ZAAA.U 0.000 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.000 BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT 0.051 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG 0.000 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T 0.041 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL 0.067 BMO BBB CLO ETF ZBBZ 0.001 BMO BBB CLO ETF (Hedged Units) ZBBZ.F 0.001 BMO BBB CLO ETF (USD Units*) ZBBZ.U 0.001 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB 0.000 BMO Broad Commodity ETF ZCOM 0.000 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR 0.000 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI 0.000 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI 0.161 BMO Canadian Core Plus US Balanced ETF ZBCB 0.137 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 2.074 BMO Canadian Equity Plus ETF ZBEC 0.069 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.000 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.193 BMO Clean Energy Index ETF ZCLN 0.000 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON 0.069 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB 0.000 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB 0.000 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB 0.413 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.000 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units*) ZWB.U 0.000 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.000 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.000 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.000 BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF ZWGD 0.000 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.000 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.000 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.000 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.000 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ 0.057 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMT 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF ZGD 15.398 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO 0.391 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.233 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB 0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK 0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUH 0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF ZHU 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.106 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB 0.000 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF 0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.000 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.000 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT 0.000 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM 0.913 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC 1.088 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL 0.042 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV 1.315 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.000 BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series) BGEQ 0.427 BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series) BGHC 0.000 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 1.185 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF 0.000 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI 0.247 BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIN 0.000 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT 0.000 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB 0.000 BMO Gold Bullion ETF ZGLD 0.000 BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units*) ZGLD.U 0.000 BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF ZGLH 0.000 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.000 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T 0.018 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO 0.085 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB 0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZJK.U 0.000 BMO Human Capital Factor US Equity ETF ZHC 0.026 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 2.207 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.000 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN 0.037 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F 0.000 BMO Junior Gold Index ETF ZJG 0.000 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.000 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*) ZPR.U 0.000 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.000 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.000 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.000 BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC 0.000 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU 0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL 0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F 0.000 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTL.U 0.000 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB 0.852 BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF ZLE 0.000 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI 0.000 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD 0.000 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU 0.740 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units*) ZLU.U 0.420 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH 0.000 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.000 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.000 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZIC.U 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTM.U 0.000 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.000 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.325 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units*) ZMI.U 0.000 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN 0.000 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ 0.000 BMO MSCI Canada Selection Equity Index ETF ESGA 0.429 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC 0.000 BMO MSCI China Selection Equity Index ETF ZCH 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF ZIQ 0.119 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Selection Equity Index ETF ESGE 0.000 BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF ZEM 0.000 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ 0.000 BMO MSCI Global Selection Equity Index ETF ESGG 0.000 BMO MSCI India Selection Equity Index ETF ZID 2.142 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ 0.000 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F 0.000 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units*) ZUQ.U 0.000 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF ESGY 0.000 BMO MSCI USA Selection Equity Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F 0.000 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU 0.000 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZQQ 7.118 BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF ZNQ 0.085 BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units*) ZNQ.U 0.000 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 1.227 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 1.307 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units*) ZPAY.U 0.934 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.000 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE 1.073 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP 0.000 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units*) ZSP.U 0.000 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID 0.769 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F 0.000 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units*) ZMID.U 0.000 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML 0.000 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F 0.000 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units*) ZSML.U 0.000 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU 0.000 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN 0.000 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.000 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L 0.113 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.000 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L 0.057 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.000 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L 0.029 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB 0.000 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB 0.274 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.000 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP 0.000 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F 0.000 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTIP.U 0.000 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS 0.000 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZTS.U 0.000 BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFC 0.000 BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFN 0.000 BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF ZXLC 0.000 BMO SPDR Communication Services Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLC.F 0.250 BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF ZXLY 0.000 BMO SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLY.F 0.000 BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF ZXLP 0.000 BMO SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLP.F 1.009 BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF ZXLE 0.000 BMO SPDR Energy Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLE.F 0.000 BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLF 0.000 BMO SPDR Financials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLF.F 0.863 BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF ZXLV 0.000 BMO SPDR Health Care Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLV.F 0.489 BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLI 0.000 BMO SPDR Industrials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLI.F 0.000 BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF ZXLB 0.000 BMO SPDR Materials Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLB.F 1.373 BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF ZXLR 0.000 BMO SPDR Real Estate Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLR.F 0.564 BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF ZXLK 0.000 BMO SPDR Technology Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLK.F 0.000 BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF ZXLU 0.005 BMO SPDR Utilities Select Sector Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZXLU.F 0.048 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB 0.000 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD 0.000 BMO Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCO 0.004 BMO Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCP 0.003 BMO Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF ZXCQ 0.004 BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZACE 0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.438 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L 0.486 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units*) ZUS.U 0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units*) ZUS.V 0.720 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.000 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.000 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units*) ZUAG.U 0.000 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 2.276 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units*) ZDY.U 2.509 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF ZBDU 0.197 BMO US Dividend Growth ETF (Hedged Units) ZBDU.F 0.398 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.000 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April ZAPR 0.435 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January ZJAN 0.000 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July ZJUL 0.128 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October ZOCT 0.000 BMO US Equity Focused ETF ZBEU 0.143 BMO US Equity Focused ETF (Hedged Units) ZBEU.F 0.193 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.000 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units*) ZWH.U 0.000 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.000 BMO US Large Cap Disciplined Value ETF ZBVU 0.430 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units*) ZUP.U 0.000 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.000 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units*) ZPW.U 0.000 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.000 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.000 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units*) ZUCM.U 0.000 BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series) WOMN 0.000

*Estimated reinvested distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZAAA.U, ZBBZ.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZTL.U, ZLU.U, ZIC.U, ZTM.U, ZMI.U, ZUQ.U, ZNQ.U, ZPAY.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, ZTS.U, ZUS.U, ZUAG.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZUS.V, ZPW.U & ZUCM.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.

Distribution estimates do not denote the yield a client may receive. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The year-end distribution estimates are provided by BMO Global Asset Management (GAM) and are for information purposes only. They do not reflect final attributions for tax purposes. For more information, please obtain professional advice.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZIU, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of a BMO ETF will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant BMO ETF. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

