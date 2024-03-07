TORONTO and CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it has filed its 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators. BMO also announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability reporting suite.

Proxy Circular

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The meeting will be held virtually and in person at BMO Institute for Learning (IFL), 3550 Pharmacy Avenue, Toronto, Ontario.

The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders on the meeting, including a description of the items on which shareholders may vote.

The circular and annual report can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting website at www.bmo.com/annualmeeting; on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at www.envisionreports.com/BMO2024; on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders can request paper copies free of charge as described in the circular and the notice of availability of meeting materials.

BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure their shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meeting and ask questions in person or through a live webcast or listen by teleconference. Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-in information (listen only) on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularly for any updates.

2023 Sustainability Reporting Suite

BMO is publishing its 2023 Sustainability reporting suite, including the 2023 BMO Climate Report. The 2023 Sustainability reporting suite discloses BMO's approach to managing the most relevant sustainability issues for the bank, as it pursues long term value creation and effective risk management. The report also includes the Public Accountability Statements for Bank of Montreal and its applicable subsidiaries: Bank of Montreal Mortgage Corporation, BMO Life Assurance Company and BMO Life Insurance Company.

The Sustainability reporting suite can be downloaded at our-impact.bmo.com/reports

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group - Communications

For further information: Media contact: John Fenton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996