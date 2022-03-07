TORONTO and CHICAGO, March 7, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that it has filed its 2022 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators. It further announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability reporting suite.

Proxy Circular

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The meeting will be held virtually, although – subject to public health guidelines and compliance with the bank's health and safety protocols – it may also have a limited in-person option at BMO Institute for Learning (IFL), 3550 Pharmacy Avenue, Toronto, Ontario. Further details on this possibility will be released at a later date.

The Management Proxy Circular contains key information for shareholders on the meeting, including the items to be voted on, which are the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory vote on the bank's approach to executive compensation, and four shareholder proposals. A detailed description of these items is contained in the circular.

BMO is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular to its shareholders and this year, is using notice-and-access to deliver BMO's annual report to its beneficial shareholders. The circular and annual report can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting website at www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting; on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at www.envisionreports.com/BMO2022; on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Shareholders can request paper copies free of charge as described in the circular and the notice-and-access notices.

BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure their shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meeting and ask questions through a live webcast or listen by teleconference. Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-in information (listen only) on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularly for updates.

2021 Sustainability Reporting Suite

BMO is publishing its 2021 Sustainability reporting suite, including the 2021 BMO Climate Report. The BMO Climate Report is the first published since BMO announced its Net-Zero Climate Ambition to be its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net zero world, and joined the Glasgow Finance Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

The 2021 Sustainability reporting suite provides environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure, with a focus on issues identified by stakeholders as most affecting the bank's sustainability. The report also includes the Public Accountability Statements for Bank of Montreal and its applicable subsidiaries: Bank of Montreal Mortgage Corporation, BMO Life Assurance Company and BMO Life Insurance Company.

The Sustainability reporting suite can be downloaded at our-impact.bmo.com/reports.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.02 trillion as of January 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

