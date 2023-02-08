TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Financial Group today announced a donation of $150,000 to support Canadian Red Cross relief efforts in Türkiye and Syria, following an earthquake and multiple aftershocks that have devastated the region, resulting in tragic loss of life, and an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal can do so online at redcross.ca or at any BMO branch in Canada from February 8 until March 1.

BMO has long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, health crises and conflicts.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contact: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996