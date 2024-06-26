BMO was the only large Canadian bank named to the Best 50

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO has been named to Corporate Knights' ranking of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens for the 23rd consecutive year. BMO received top-quartile scores in board gender diversity and racial diversity among executives. It also received a top-quartile Sustainable Revenue score, driven by its sustainable finance strategy.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens honorees were selected from among 335 eligible companies with revenues over $1 billion. Each is evaluated on a set of up to 25 environmental, social and governance indicators, relative to their industry peers and using publicly available information.

"We're honoured to be ranked again among the top corporate citizens in Canada. It is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to build a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society," said Sharon Haward-Laird, General Counsel, Executive Sponsor for Sustainability, and Executive Champion of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at BMO.

BMO's own operations have been carbon neutral since 2010. In 2021, BMO announced its Climate Ambition and the launch of the BMO Climate Institute with a focus on being its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net-zero world. BMO's sustainability leadership has been recognized on a number of other global rankings, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Ethisphere Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

For information on BMO's Purpose and commitments to a sustainable future, visit its Sustainability Report , Purpose, Climate and Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 pages.

