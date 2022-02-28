HAVE YOU HELD UNITS OF A BMO MUTUAL FUND THROUGH A DISCOUNT BROKER?

LONDON, ON, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has certified a class action which permits a defined group of investors (the "Class") to pursue claims against BMO Investments Inc. ("BMO"). It is alleged that, by paying trailing commissions to Discount Brokers and other acts or omissions, BMO breached legal and/or equitable duties to investors in the BMO Mutual Fund trusts. The class action claims monetary damages on behalf of the Class. The allegations made in the class action have not been proven and are contested by BMO.

If you wish to participate in the class action, DO NOTHING.

If you do not wish to participate in the class action, be bound by or receive any benefits from it, you must opt out by sending the opt-out form to RicePoint Administration Inc. by May 27, 2022.

To obtain a copy of the opt-out form or for other important information regarding the class action:

Visit https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/mutual-fund-trailing-commissions/

Call toll-free 1 800 461 6166 ext 4399 ( North America )

) Call 416 594 4399 (Outside North America)

The publication of this notice was authorized by

the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario

