NOTICE OF CERTIFICATION OF EXPANDED CLASS AND OPT-OUT DEADLINE FOR NEW CLASS MEMBERS

HAVE YOU HELD UNITS OF A BMO MUTUAL FUND THROUGH A DISCOUNT BROKER?

LONDON, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice previously certified a class action against BMO Investments Inc. ("BMO") on behalf of all persons who held or hold, at any time on or prior to May 18, 2021 , units of a BMO Mutual Fund through a Discount Broker ("Original Class").

The Court has now expanded the class to all persons who held or hold, at any time on or prior to May 31, 2022 , units of a BMO Mutual Fund through a Discount Broker ("Expanded Class").

It is alleged that, by paying trailing commissions to Discount Brokers and other acts or omissions, BMO breached legal and/or equitable duties to investors in the BMO Mutual Fund trusts. The class action claims monetary damages on behalf of the Class. The allegations made in the class action have not been proven and are contested by BMO.

If you wish to participate in the class action, DO NOTHING.

If you are a new Class Member (meaning you are a member of the Expanded Class but you were not a member of the Original Class), and you do not wish to participate in the class action, be bound by or receive any benefits from it, you must opt out by sending the opt-out form to Verita Global Inc. by October 22, 2024.

If you are a member of the Original Class, your opt-out period expired on May 27, 2022 and there is no further right to opt out of the class action.

To obtain a copy of the opt-out form or for other important information regarding the class action:

Visit https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/mutual-fund-trailing-commissions/

Call toll-free 1-800-461-6166 ext. 1615 ( North America )

) Call 226-636-1615 (Outside North America)

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Superior Court of Justice of the Province of Ontario

