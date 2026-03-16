Total of $100,000 in grants will be awarded to ten Canadian women-owned businesses that address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDG).

Applications open April 2, 2026, and close April 23, 2026.

TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO, in collaboration with Deloitte Canada, today announced the launch of the 2026 BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program, an annual program dedicated to supporting real financial progress for women-owned businesses.

BMO is pledging a total of $100,000 for ten Canadian women-owned businesses that can demonstrate measurable, community‑building impact while advancing at least two United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Each grant recipient will receive a $10,000 grant, be paired with a BMO for Women Advocate, and gain access to tailored resources designed to accelerate business growth – including access to BMO for Women programming, educational events, organizational memberships, a feature on bmoforwomen.com, and a digital BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program recipient social badge.

Applications will be open from April 2-23, 2026. Grant recipients will be announced in the summer of 2026.

"Women-owned businesses drive innovation, economic resilience, and stronger communities across Canada, and BMO recognizes the importance of focused investment to support their continued development," said Sharon Haward-Laird, Group Head, Canadian Commercial Banking and North American Integrated Solutions, and Executive Sponsor of BMO for Women. "The BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program delivers targeted financial support, expert guidance, and access to vital networks that empower women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses and achieve real financial progress."

"Building and growing a business isn't easy, and having access to resources, advice, and a supportive network can make a huge difference," says Emmy Babalola, Partner, Deloitte Canada. "We look forward to continuing our work with BMO on this program and seeing how this year's grant recipients use these opportunities to keep moving forward and inspire others along the way."

All 2026 grant recipients will be invited to attend the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Summit, a two‑day event to be held in downtown Toronto in the fall. It is designed to foster community and build meaningful connections across the ecosystem of women‑owned businesses. The 2026 Summit will also commemorate the ten‑year anniversary of BMO for Women.

Inspired by BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and the bank's commitment to supporting women-owned businesses, the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program was created in 2020. Within six years, the program has expanded to reach a diverse range of sectors and industries. It has supported women-owned businesses across North America, providing over $1,000,000 to the program's grant recipients and connecting them to business advisors and a vibrant professional network.

To learn more about the BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program, visit https://www.bmoforwomen.com/en/grant/.

About BMO for Women

Launched in 2016, BMO for Women is BMO's flagship platform dedicated to empowering women in business by expanding access to tailored advice, educational programming, and opportunities for business growth. The program provides research‑based insights and specialized support for women entrepreneurs, professionals, and investors, and is powered by a national network of BMO for Women Advocates – advisors from across the organization trained to recognize and address barriers in financial services. These Advocates offer dedicated guidance, mentorship, and connections to growth‑focused opportunities, complemented by partnerships with leading organizations such as the Women Presidents Organization, GroYourBiz, and Women Get On Board, which extend the program's reach across leadership development, peer learning, entrepreneurship, and financial resilience.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Hannah Webster, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996