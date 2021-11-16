BMO Invests in Canada's Future Entrepreneurs with Donation of $750,000 to Humber College

BMO's donation to Humber's Unlimited campaign will advance entrepreneurial skills development and greater participation in entrepreneurship among students

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Humber College will receive $750,000 from BMO Financial Group (BMO) to support the next generation of Canadian entrepreneurs, and to help foster a future business community that is more diverse and inclusive.

As part of the contribution, the bank will support the BMO Launch Me Competition, which provides students with the opportunity to develop and pitch business ideas and receive critical resources to support their start-up. Taking place annually, BMO's funding will also grow the competition adding three new pitch streams:

BMO Women Innovators Competition Encouraging women students and alumni to develop and strengthen their entrepreneurial skills for greater participation in the traditionally male-dominated entrepreneurial landscape.

BMO Groundbreaker Competition Supporting students from across the college new to the world of entrepreneurship and those aspiring to become future business leaders to build a community of innovators and problem-solvers.

BMO New Graduate Start-up Competition Championing new and recent graduates as they work to propel their business idea into a viable start-up.

"On National Entrepreneurs Day, I am grateful for the confidence shown in us from BMO to prepare students for the world of work and those who aspire to be entrepreneurs, innovators and business leaders of the future," said Alvina Cassiani, senior dean, Faculty of Business, Humber College. "This also demonstrates BMO's commitment to a more inclusive society and aligns with Humber's goals to help remove systemic barriers that women, racialized groups and students with disabilities have historically experienced in advancing their business ideas and careers."

BMO's donation will also establish the BMO Entrepreneurship Scholarships encouraging and supporting students across the college who exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit.

"Supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs is another way BMO lives its Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in our communities," said Jamie Doolittle, Head, Business Banking, Central Region East, BMO Financial Group. "In line with our Zero Barriers to Inclusion Strategy, this donation will provide opportunities for students and new graduates from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to gain the skills to succeed as our future leaders."

Humber students and alumni will also benefit from a suite of training and skills development opportunities through the introduction of the BMO Entrepreneurship Workshops that will be offered throughout the five years. In appreciation, Humber is pleased to be naming the event space at the Centre for Entrepreneurship, Lakeshore campus, the BMO Innovation Commons to recognize the bank's investment.

Humber has raised more than $44 million towards the $50 million Unlimited campaign with this gift.

