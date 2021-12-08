TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII"), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, announced today a reduction in the annual management fee for the Series D units of BMO LifeStage Plus 2022 Fund, BMO LifeStage Plus 2025 Fund, BMO LifeStage Plus 2026 Fund and BMO LifeStage Plus 2030 Fund.

The annual management fee applicable to the Series D units of the funds will be reduced effective on January 1, 2022 as follows:

Fund Units Current Annual Management

Fee New Annual

Management

Fee BMO LifeStage Plus 2022 Fund Series D 0.85% 0.75% BMO LifeStage Plus 2025 Fund Series D 0.85% 0.75% BMO LifeStage Plus 2026 Fund Series D 0.85% 0.75% BMO LifeStage Plus 2030 Fund Series D 0.85% 0.75%

The trailing commission paid to registered dealers on the Series D units for these funds will also be eliminated effective January 1, 2022.

About BMO LifeStage Plus Funds

BMO LifeStage Plus Funds are products designed to protect a customer's investment provided that the customer remains invested in a fund until its target end date. The BMO LifeStage Plus Funds are closed to new investors.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $988 billion as of October 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

