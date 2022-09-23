TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced management and administration fee reductions, portfolio manager changes and a risk rating reduction for the funds noted below.

Management and Administration Fee Reductions

Effective November 1, 2022, the Manager will reduce the management fees on Series A, T6, F, F6 and Advisor Series securities of BMO Global Equity Fund, Series A, F and Advisor Series securities of BMO Global Infrastructure Fund, Series A and Advisor Series securities of BMO Global Energy Class, and Series A, F and Advisor Series securities of BMO Global Equity Class as follows:

Series of Securities of BMO Global Equity Fund Current Annual

Management Fee New Annual Management Fee

Effective November 1, 2022 Series A 1.60 % 1.55 % Series T6 1.60 % 1.55 % Series F 0.60 % 0.55 % Series F6 0.60 % 0.55 % Advisor Series 1.60 % 1.55 % Series of Securities of BMO Global Infrastructure Fund Current Annual

Management Fee New Annual Management Fee

Effective November 1, 2022 Series A 2.00 % 1.85 % Series F 0.90 % 0.85 % Advisor Series 2.00 % 1.85 % Series of Securities of BMO Global Energy Class Current Annual

Management Fee New Annual Management Fee

Effective November 1, 2022 Series A 2.00 % 1.80 % Advisor Series 2.00 % 1.80 % Series of Securities of BMO Global Equity Class Current Annual

Management Fee New Annual Management Fee

Effective November 1, 2022 Series A 1.85 % 1.55 % Series F 0.60 % 0.55 % Advisor Series 1.85 % 1.55 %

Effective November 1, 2022, the Manager will also reduce the administration fee on all series of securities (other than Series I securities, as applicable) of BMO Global Equity Fund, BMO Global Infrastructure Fund, BMO Global Energy Class and BMO Global Equity Class as follows:

Fund Current Annual Administration Fee New Annual Administration Fee

Effective November 1, 2022 BMO Global Equity Fund 0.25 % 0.20 % BMO Global Infrastructure Fund 0.30 % 0.20 % BMO Global Energy Class 0.35 % 0.20 % BMO Global Equity Class 0.30 % 0.20 %

The Manager may, in some years and in certain cases, absorb a portion of the management fees, administration fees or certain specified expenses of these funds or series of these funds. The decision to absorb these expenses is reviewed periodically and determined at the discretion of the Manager, without notice to securityholders.

Change of Portfolio Manager

Effective on or about October 31, 2022, BMO Asset Management Inc. will replace Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited (formerly BMO Asset Management Limited) as portfolio manager of BMO Global Equity Class and BMO Global Equity Fund. A change in the investment strategies and risks of BMO Global Equity Class and BMO Global Equity Fund will be made as a result.

Effective on or about October 31, 2022, BMO Asset Management Inc. will replace Macquarie Investment Management Advisers as portfolio manager of BMO Global Infrastructure Fund. A change in the investment strategies and risks of BMO Global Infrastructure Fund will be made as a result.

Risk Rating Reduction

Effective immediately, the risk rating of BMO Global Infrastructure Fund will be reduced from "medium" to "low to medium". There will be no change to the investment objectives of this fund associated with the new risk rating. This risk rating reduction is based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

For more information about BMO Mutual Funds, please visit www.bmo.com/mutualfunds .

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Trailing commissions may be associated with investments in certain series of securities of mutual funds. Please read the fund facts or the simplified prospectus of the relevant mutual fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus.

