BMO Harris Bank ranked one of Forbes' 2019 Best Employers for Women

CHICAGO, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Harris Bank, an industry leader in fostering diversity and inclusion throughout its organization, was recognized by Forbes' Magazine as one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2019. This ranking comes from an independent survey sample of 60,000 U.S. employees nationwide, including 40,000 women, working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

"At BMO, our Purpose is to Boldly Grow the Good, in business and life, and we recognize the power that having a diverse workforce brings to our organization," said Mona Malone, Chief Human Resources Officer, BMO Financial Group. "We are proud to be recognized by Forbes' Magazine as one of America's Best Employers for Women, and we are committed to continuing to increase representation and empower women at all levels of our bank."

"We believe it is our responsibility to be a catalyst for positive change, and with that in mind, we recently announced a commitment to zero barriers to inclusion, as we strive to create inclusive economic opportunity for all people," added Daniela O'Leary-Gill, Chief Operating Officer, BMO U.S.

Furthermore, BMO has previously been recognized by Forbes' Magazine as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2019, as well as inclusion in the Bloomberg Financial Services Gender Equality Index for the fourth year in a row.

About BMO Harris Bank

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and fee-free access to over 40,000 ATMs across the United States. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the United States.

