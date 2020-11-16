TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the estimated 2020 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 30, 2020 will receive the 2020 annual reinvested distributions. The final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, are expected to be announced on December 18, 2020. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2021.

Please note that these are estimated annual reinvested distributions only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 23, 20202. If the forward-looking information changes, the estimated annual reinvested distributions may also change.

These estimates are for the annual reinvested distributions only and do not include estimates of ongoing cash distribution amounts.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

BMO ETFs Ticker Estimated

Reinvested

Distribution

($) BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.000 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.692 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB 0.047 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series ZCPB 0.505 BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series ZMSB 0.000 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series ZGSB 0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L 1.010 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units) ZUS.U 0.000 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units) ZUS.V 1.145 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.000 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.000 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L 0.256 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.252 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.320 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.074 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.000 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L 0.383 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.000 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.098 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS 0.004 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units) ZTS.U 0.230 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM 0.318 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units) ZTM.U 0.339 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL 1.019 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F 2.196 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units) ZTL.U 0.764 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.043 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB 0.000 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB 0.000 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB 0.000 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB 0.000 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.000 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L 0.579 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.000 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.000 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.000 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.513 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units) ZIC.U 0.495 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.178 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF 0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.000 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.000 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.000 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.000 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units) ZUP.U 0.000 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.000 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON 0.048 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL 0.000 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG 0.000 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO 0.000 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.000 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.000 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.059 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.000 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.000 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.999 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.000 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units) ZWH.U 0.000 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.000 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.000 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.054 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 1.656 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.618 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units) ZPAY.U 1.752 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.000 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units) ZPW.U 0.000 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.000 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN 0.000 BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGA 0.057 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.000 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB 0.674 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC 0.000 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP 0.000 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units) ZSP.U 0.000 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE 0.000 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID 0.397 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F 0.038 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units) ZMID.U 0.741 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML 0.245 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F 0.000 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units) ZSML.U 0.419 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ 0.140 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF ZNQ 0.000 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZQQ 2.348 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGY 0.000 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ 0.000 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F 0.000 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units) ZUQ.U 0.000 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.000 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units) ZUD 0.000 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDY.U 0.000 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU 0.949 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units) ZLH 0.641 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLU.U 1.129 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU 0.000 BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund - ETF Series ZFC 0.000 BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund - ETF Series ZFN 0.000 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund - ETF Series ZZZD 0.000 BMO Women in Leadership Fund - ETF Series WOMN 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGE 0.000 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.000 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.000 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI 0.000 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD 0.000 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ 0.000 BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF ZVI 0.000 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ 0.177 BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGG 0.000 BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF ZEM 0.000 BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF ZLE 0.000 BMO China Equity Index ETF ZCH 0.000 BMO India Equity Index ETF ZID 1.350 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.126 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.150 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.250 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN 0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF ZHU 0.836 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUH 3.929 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK 0.000 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB 0.000 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI 0.917 BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMT 0.000 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF ZGD 7.000 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC 0.089 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL 0.000 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM 0.292 BMO Junior Gold Index ETF ZJG 0.000 BMO Junior Oil Index ETF ZJO 0.000 BMO Junior Gas Index ETF ZJN 0.000

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.



