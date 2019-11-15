BMO Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series

News provided by

BMO Financial Group

Nov 15, 2019, 15:23 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the estimated 2019 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 30, 2019, will receive the 2019 annual reinvested distributions. The final year-end distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, are expected to be announced on December 18, 2019. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2020.

Please note that these are estimated annual reinvested distributions only and have been calculated based upon forward-looking information as of October 31, 20192. If the forward-looking information changes, the estimated annual reinvested distributions may also change.

These estimates are for the annual reinvested distributions only and do not include estimates of ongoing cash distribution amounts.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

BMO ETFs

Ticker

Estimated
Reinvested
Distribution
($)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.000

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.169

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.026

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZCPB

0.000

BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZMSB

0.692

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZGSB

1.300

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZST.L

0.860

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZUS.U

0.000

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (US Dollar Accumulating Units)

ZUS.V

0.959

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.095

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.000

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating)

ZFS.L

0.282

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.000

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.023

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.250

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.000

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZPS.L

0.627

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.000

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.000

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.396

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZTS.U

0.004

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZTM.U

0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.000

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZTL.U

0.000

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.000

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.000

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)

ZCS.L

0.520

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.000

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.000

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.000

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.236

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZIC.U

0.022

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.000

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.000

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.000

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.000

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZUP.U

0.000

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.000

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.020

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.018

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.000

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.174

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.000

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.000

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.781

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.007

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.762

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.552

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZWH.U

0.523

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.262

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.000

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.896

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.000

BMO US Put Write ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZPW.U

0.000

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.000

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.000

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.000

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

0.357

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.000

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

0.065

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.000

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZSP.U

0.000

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF

ZNQ

0.000

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZQQ

0.388

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

0.000

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

0.391

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

1.083

BMO US Dividend ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZDY.U

0.247

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.506

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

0.413

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (US Dollar Units)

ZLU.U

0.655

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.000

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.203

BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund - ETF Series

ZFC

0.111

BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund - ETF Series

ZFN

0.000

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series

ZZZD

0.118

BMO Women In Leadership Fund – ETF Series

WOMN

0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.000

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.607

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.000

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.731

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.322

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

1.040

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

0.654

BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF

ZVI

0.000

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

ZEM

0.123

BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF

ZLE

0.000

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

0.091

BMO China Equity Index ETF

ZCH

0.000

BMO India Equity Index ETF

ZID

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.148

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.000

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.779

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

0.051

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF

ZHU

0.000

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUH

0.000

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.000

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.000

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMT

0.000

BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF

ZGD

0.763

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

0.000

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.373

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

0.240

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF

ZJG

0.000

BMO Junior Oil Index ETF

ZJO

0.000

BMO Junior Gas Index ETF

ZJN

0.000

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP and ZSP.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO ETFs' 10 Years of Leadership
Celebrating its tenth year, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. Today it offers 82 mandates and has a market share of 31 per cent in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of award-winning active mutual funds.

About BMO Financial Group 
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $839 billion as of July 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Orli Giroux Namian, Toronto, orli.girouxnamian@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; Marie-Catherine Noël, Montreal, mariecatherine.noel@bmo.com, (514) 877-8224; For further information: Media Contacts: Alicia Skrinjar, Toronto, alicia.skrinjar@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; Valérie Doucet, Montreal, valerie.doucet@bmo.com, (514) 877-8224

Organization Profile

BMO Financial Group

You just read:

BMO Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series

News provided by

BMO Financial Group

Nov 15, 2019, 15:23 ET