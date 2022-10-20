BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series Français

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management today announced the October 2022 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on October 28, 2022 may receive cash distributions payable on November 2, 2022.

Unitholders of record of ETF Series (ZMMK) of the BMO Money Market Fund at the close of business on October 27, 2022 may receive cash distributions payable on November 2, 2022.

The ex-dividend date and record date for the BMO Money Market Fund is October 27, 2022.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

 Monthly Distributions

Ticker

Distributions

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.100

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.040

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.110

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.130

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.120

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.170

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.080

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.120

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.090

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.075

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

0.120

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

0.110

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.095

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.110

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.055

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.060

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.090

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZJK.U

0.085

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.070

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.080

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.045

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.065

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.040

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.045

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.046

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.028

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.034

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.045

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.055

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZIC.U

0.042

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.060

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPAY.U

0.160

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.090

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.035

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.022

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.030

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.035

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.160

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUS.U

0.160

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.080

BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZDY.U

0.065

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.060

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZWH.U

0.115

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.100

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.100

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.100

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUP.U

0.100

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.095

BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPW.U

0.095

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.100

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.170

BMO Money Market Fund ETF Series

ZMMK

0.150

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZWB.U

0.140

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPR.U

0.070

BMO Monthly Income ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZMI.U

0.100

BMO Balanced ETF (T6 Payout Series)

ZBAL.T

0.150

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC

("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use.

"Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.U, ZMID.F, ZSML, ZSML.U and ZSML.F. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing.  The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. 

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2021

About BMO Financial Group 

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.07 trillion as of July 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

