TORONTO, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management today announced the March 2022 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on April 28, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on May 3, 2022.

Unitholders of record of ETF Series (ZMMK) of BMO Money Market Fund, at the close of business on April 27, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on May 3, 2022.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions Ticker Distributions BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.040 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.070 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.100 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.040 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.110 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.120 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.130 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.170 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.080 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.030 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.050 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.120 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.090 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.075 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH 0.120 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGH.F 0.120 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.095 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.110 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.055 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.060 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.090 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZJK.U 0.090 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.065 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.070 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.045 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.065 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.043 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.045 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.046 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.028 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.034 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.045 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.055 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZIC.U 0.045 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.060 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 0.160 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.160 BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZPAY.U 0.160 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.080 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.035 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.022 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.032 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.035 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.070 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZUS.U 0.060 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.080 BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZDY.U 0.065 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.060 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.110 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZWH.U 0.115 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.105 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.110 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.110 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZUP.U 0.110 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.095 BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZPW.U 0.095 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.100 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.170 BMO Money Market Fund ETF Series ZMMK 0.010 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZWB.U 0.150 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZPR.U 0.080 BMO Monthly Income ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZMI.U 0.110 BMO Balanced ETF (T6 Payout Series) ZBAL.T 0.150

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC

("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use.

"Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.U, ZMID.F, ZSML, ZSML.U and ZSML.F. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

