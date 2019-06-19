BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series Français

BMO Financial Group

Jun 19, 2019, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the June 2019 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly and quarterly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, at the close of business on June 27, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on July 3, 2019.

Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

 

 Monthly Distributions

Ticker

Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.022

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.028

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.045

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.036

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.034

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.045

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.035

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.046

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.065

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.035

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.058

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.070

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.062

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.058

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZIC.U

0.045

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.033

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.045

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.120

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.090

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.067

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.085

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.060

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.085

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.075

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.090

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZWH.U

0.110

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.065

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.043

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.061

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.080

BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZDY.U

0.063

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.090

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.095

BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZPW.U

0.095

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.093

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.115

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.100

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZUP.U

0.107

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.105

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.105

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.105

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)

ZUS.U

0.130

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.155

 

Quarterly Distributions

 

Ticker

Cash
Distribution
per Unit ($)

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.160

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

0.155

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

0.175

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.350

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.150

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.130

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

0.105

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.250

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.130

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.130

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

0.210

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.150

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZSP.U

0.115

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

0.120

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

0.150

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZLU.U

0.115

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

0.090

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

0.090

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.150

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

0.140

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.100

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.200

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTS.U

0.200

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.250

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTM.U

0.250

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.350

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)

ZTL.U

0.350

BMO Global Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

BANK

0.170

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

0.070

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.110

BMO Global Insurance Hedged to CAD Index ETF

INSR

0.120

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.140

BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF

ZVI

0.160

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.120

BMO Shiller Select US Index ETF

ZEUS

0.080

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.300

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.310

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.400

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

0.090

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZCPB

0.200

BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZMSB

0.250

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series

ZGSB

0.280

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series

ZZZD

0.250

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.190

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.180

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.200

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP and ZSP.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Single Stock Index is the intellectual property of Barclays Bank PLC and has been licensed for use in connection with ZEUS. ZEUS is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Barclays Bank PLC or any of its affiliates. Neither Barclays Bank PLC nor any of its affiliates make any representations or warranties to holders of ZEUS or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in ZEUS.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO ETFs' 10 Years of Leadership
Celebrating its tenth year, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. Today it offers 82 mandates and has a market share of 31 per cent in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of award-winning active mutual funds.

About BMO Financial Group 
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $830 billion as of April 30, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Amanda Robinson, Toronto, amanda.robinson@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996

BMO Financial Group

