BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds Français
Nov 18, 2021, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced the November 2021 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs at the close of business on November 29th, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on December 2nd, 2021.
Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
|
Monthly Distributions
|
Ticker
|
Cash
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.040
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
0.065
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.100
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.040
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.100
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.100
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.130
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.170
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.080
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.030
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.050
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.100
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.090
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.070
|
BMO ESG High Yield Us Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGH
|
0.120
|
BMO ESG High Yield Us Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGH.F
|
0.120
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.090
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.100
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.055
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.060
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.090
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZJK.U
|
0.090
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
0.065
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.070
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.045
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.065
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.043
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.045
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.046
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.028
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.034
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.045
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.055
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZIC.U
|
0.045
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.055
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.160
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.032
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.035
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.022
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.032
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.035
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.080
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZUS.U
|
0.080
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
0.075
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZDY.U
|
0.065
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.060
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.110
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZWH.U
|
0.115
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.105
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.110
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.110
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZUP.U
|
0.110
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.095
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZPW.U
|
0.095
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.100
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
0.170
Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.
®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been a leading ETF provider in Canada for more than 11 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $80.6 billion in assets under management1. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.
1Morningstar, May 2021
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
For further information: Media Contacts: Colleen Hamilton, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996
Share this article