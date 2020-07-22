TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today announced the July 2020 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs at the close of business on July 30th, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on August 5th, 2020.

Details of the per-unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions Ticker Cash

Distribution

per Unit ($) BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.040 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.030 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.110 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZUS.U 0.100 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.022 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.030 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.043 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.035 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.034 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.034 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.045 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.035 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.046 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.065 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.035 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.058 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZIC.U 0.045 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.045 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.065 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.095 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.055 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.055 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.045 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.120 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZUP.U 0.120 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.110 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.060 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.110 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.085 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.180 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.080 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.100 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.110 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZWH.U 0.115 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.100 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.115 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.095 BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZPW.U 0.095 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.100 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.065 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.090 BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZDY.U 0.070 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.070 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.080 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.100 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.070 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.090 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.160 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.040 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 0.150 BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units) ZPAY.U 0.150 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.150

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.

®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

About BMO ETFs' 10 Years of Leadership

Celebrating its tenth year, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. Today it offers 82 mandates and has a market share of 31 per cent in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of award-winning active mutual funds.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $987 billion as of April 30, 2020, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

