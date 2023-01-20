BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for January 2023 Français

News provided by

BMO Financial Group

Jan 20, 2023, 08:30 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the January 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series), as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on January 30, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on February 2, 2023.

Unitholders of record of ETF Series of BMO Money Market Fund (TSX: ZMMK) at the close of business on January 27, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on February 2, 2023.

The ex-dividend date and record date for ZMMK is January 27, 2023.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

 FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

BMO Aggregate Bond IndexETF

ZAG

$0.040

BMO Canadian DividendETF

ZDV

$0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered CallETF

ZWC

$0.110

BMO CanadianMBS IndexETF

ZMBS

$0.040

BMO Covered Call Canadian BanksETF

ZWB

$0.120

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average
Hedged to CADETF

ZWA

$0.130

BMO Covered Call TechnologyETF

ZWT

$0.120

BMO Covered Call US BanksETF

ZWK

$0.170

BMO Covered Call UtilitiesETF

ZWU

$0.080

BMO Discount Bond IndexETF

ZDB

$0.030

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index
ETF

ZEF

$0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

$0.140

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

$0.090

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

$0.075

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

$0.120

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
(Hedged Units)

ESGHF

$0.110

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

$0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

$0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

$0.055

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to
CAD Index ETF

ZHY

$0.060

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

$0.090

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

$0.085

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

$0.075

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

$0.085

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

$0.045

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

$0.065

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

$0.040

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

$0.045

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

$0.046

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

$0.028

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

$0.034

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD
Index ETF

ZMU

$0.045

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

$0.055

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD
Units)*

ZIC.U

$0.042

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

$0.060

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

$0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

$0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

$0.160

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

$0.100

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

$0.035

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

$0.022

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

$0.030

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to
CAD Index ETF

ZSU

$0.035

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

$0.190

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

$0.210

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

$0.080

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

$0.065

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

$0.060

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

$0.110

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD
Units)*

ZWH.U

$0.115

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD
ETF

ZWS

$0.100

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

$0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

$0.110

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

$0.110

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

$0.095

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

$0.095

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD
ETF

ZPH

$0.100

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

$0.180

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

$0.150

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD
Units)*

ZPR.U

$0.075

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

$0.100

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution
Units)

ZBALT

$0.135

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

$0.200

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZIC.U,ZPAY.U,ZUS.U,ZDY.U,ZWH.U,ZUP.U,ZPW.U, ZWB.U, ZPR.U, andZMI.U

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Manager. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.

The ETF referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI or Bloomberg and they each bear no liability with respect to any such ETF or any index on which such ETF is based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI or Bloomberg have with the Manager and any related ETF.

The ETF referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which such ETF is based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related ETF.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing.  The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination. 

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2022
About BMO Financial Group 

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

Organization Profile

BMO Financial Group