BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for January 2023
Jan 20, 2023, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the January 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series), as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on January 30, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on February 2, 2023.
Unitholders of record of ETF Series of BMO Money Market Fund (TSX: ZMMK) at the close of business on January 27, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on February 2, 2023.
The ex-dividend date and record date for ZMMK is January 27, 2023.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND
|
CASH
|
BMO Aggregate Bond IndexETF
|
ZAG
|
$0.040
|
BMO Canadian DividendETF
|
ZDV
|
$0.070
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered CallETF
|
ZWC
|
$0.110
|
BMO CanadianMBS IndexETF
|
ZMBS
|
$0.040
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian BanksETF
|
ZWB
|
$0.120
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average
|
ZWA
|
$0.130
|
BMO Covered Call TechnologyETF
|
ZWT
|
$0.120
|
BMO Covered Call US BanksETF
|
ZWK
|
$0.170
|
BMO Covered Call UtilitiesETF
|
ZWU
|
$0.080
|
BMO Discount Bond IndexETF
|
ZDB
|
$0.030
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index
|
ZEF
|
$0.045
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
$0.140
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
$0.090
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
$0.075
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGH
|
$0.120
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGHF
|
$0.110
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
$0.105
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
$0.120
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
$0.055
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to
|
ZHY
|
$0.060
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
$0.090
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
$0.085
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
$0.075
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
$0.085
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
$0.045
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
$0.065
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
$0.040
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
$0.045
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
$0.046
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
$0.028
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
$0.034
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD
|
ZMU
|
$0.045
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
$0.055
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD
|
ZIC.U
|
$0.042
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
$0.060
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
$0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
$0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
$0.160
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
$0.100
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
$0.035
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
$0.022
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
$0.030
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to
|
ZSU
|
$0.035
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
$0.190
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
$0.210
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
$0.080
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
$0.065
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
$0.060
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
$0.110
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD
|
ZWH.U
|
$0.115
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD
|
ZWS
|
$0.100
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
$0.110
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
$0.110
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
$0.110
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
$0.095
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
$0.095
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD
|
ZPH
|
$0.100
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
$0.180
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
$0.150
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD
|
ZPR.U
|
$0.075
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
$0.100
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution
|
ZBALT
|
$0.135
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
$0.200
|
*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZIC.U,ZPAY.U,ZUS.U,ZDY.U,ZWH.U,ZUP.U,ZPW.U, ZWB.U, ZPR.U, andZMI.U
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
The Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"), and has been licensed for use by the Manager. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Manager. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Index.
The ETF referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI or Bloomberg and they each bear no liability with respect to any such ETF or any index on which such ETF is based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI or Bloomberg have with the Manager and any related ETF.
The ETF referred to herein is not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by MSCI and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the ETF or any index on which such ETF is based. The ETF's prospectus contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related ETF.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.
|
1Morningstar, December 2022
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
For further information: Media Contacts: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996
