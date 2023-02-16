TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the February 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series), as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on February 27, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on March 2, 2023.

Unitholders of record of ETF Series of BMO Money Market Fund (TSX: ZMMK) at the close of business on February 24, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on March 2, 2023.

The ex-dividend date and record date for ZMMK is February 24, 2023.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG $0.040 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV $0.070 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC $0.110 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS $0.040 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB $0.120 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA $0.130 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT $0.120 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK $0.170 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU $0.080 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB $0.030 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF $0.045 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB $0.140 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE $0.090 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT $0.075 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH $0.120 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGH.F $0.110 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP $0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE $0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH $0.055 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY $0.060 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK $0.090 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U $0.085 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI $0.075 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH $0.085 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR $0.045 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC $0.065 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL $0.040 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL $0.045 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM $0.046 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM $0.028 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP $0.034 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU $0.045 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC $0.055 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U $0.042 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI $0.060 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY $0.160 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F $0.160 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U $0.160 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR $0.100 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS $0.035 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS $0.022 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS $0.030 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU $0.035 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST $0.190 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U $0.210 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY $0.080 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U $0.065 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD $0.060 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH $0.110 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U $0.115 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS $0.100 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP $0.110 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP $0.110 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U $0.110 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW $0.095 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U $0.095 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH $0.100 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG $0.180 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U $0.150 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U $0.075 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U $0.100 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T $0.135 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK $0.210 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN $0.210 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC $0.160 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG $0.050 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F $0.050 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U $0.050 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T $0.150

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZIC.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U,

ZPW.U, ZWB.U, ZPR.U, ZMI.U, and ZUAG.U.



Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

