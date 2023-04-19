BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for April 2023 Français
Apr 19, 2023, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the April 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series), as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on April 27, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on May 2, 2023.
Unitholders of record of ETF Series of BMO Money Market Fund (TSX: ZMMK) at the close of business on April 26, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on May 2, 2023.
The ex-dividend date and record date for ZMMK is April 26, 2023.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
$0.040
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
$0.070
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
$0.110
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
$0.040
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
$0.120
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
$0.130
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
$0.120
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
$0.170
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
$0.080
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
$0.030
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
$0.045
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
$0.140
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
$0.090
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
$0.075
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGH
|
$0.120
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGH.F
|
$0.110
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
$0.105
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
$0.120
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
$0.060
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
$0.060
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
$0.090
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
$0.085
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
$0.080
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
$0.090
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
$0.045
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
$0.065
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
$0.040
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
$0.045
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
$0.050
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
$0.028
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
$0.034
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
$0.045
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
$0.055
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZIC.U
|
$0.042
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
$0.070
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
$0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
$0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
$0.160
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
$0.100
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
$0.038
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
$0.022
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
$0.030
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
$0.035
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
$0.190
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
$0.210
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
$0.080
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
$0.065
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
$0.060
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
$0.110
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWH.U
|
$0.115
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
$0.100
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
$0.110
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
$0.110
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
$0.110
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
$0.095
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
$0.095
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
$0.100
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
$0.180
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
$0.150
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPR.U
|
$0.075
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
$0.110
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
$0.135
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
$0.210
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
$0.210
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
$0.160
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
$0.050
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
$0.050
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUAG.U
|
$0.050
|
BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
$0.150
*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZIC.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZUP.U, ZPW.U, ZWB.U, ZPR.U, ZMI.U, and ZUAG.U.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA. ZWA is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.
1Morningstar, December 2022
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.
