BMO Global Asset Management Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series
Jun 21, 2022, 08:30 ET
TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management today announced the June 2022 cash distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly and quarterly. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on June 29th, 2022 will receive cash or reinvested distributions payable on July 5th, 2022.
Unitholders of record of ETF Series (ZMMK) of BMO Money Market Fund at the close of business on June 28th, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on July 5th, 2022.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
|
Monthly Distributions
|
Ticker
|
Distributions
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.040
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
0.070
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.100
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
0.040
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.110
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.120
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
0.130
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.170
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.080
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.030
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.050
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.120
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.090
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.075
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGH
|
0.120
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGH.F
|
0.120
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.095
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.110
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.055
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.060
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.090
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZJK.U
|
0.090
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
0.070
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.080
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.045
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.065
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.043
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.045
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.046
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.028
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.034
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.045
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.055
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZIC.U
|
0.045
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.060
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZPAY.U
|
0.160
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.080
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.035
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.022
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.032
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.035
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.100
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZUS.U
|
0.090
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
0.080
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZDY.U
|
0.065
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.060
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.110
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZWH.U
|
0.115
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.105
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.110
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.110
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZUP.U
|
0.110
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.095
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZPW.U
|
0.095
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.100
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
0.170
|
BMO Money Market Fund ETF Series
|
ZMMK
|
0.060
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZWB.U
|
0.150
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZPR.U
|
0.080
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZMI.U
|
0.110
|
BMO Balanced ETF (T6 Payout Series)
|
ZBAL.T
|
0.150
|
Quarterly Distributions
|
Ticker
|
Distributions
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
ZGI
|
0.330
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUB
|
0.170
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
|
ZBK
|
0.170
|
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
|
ZIN
|
0.160
|
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
|
ZEO
|
0.550
|
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
|
ZGQ
|
0.140
|
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEQ
|
0.160
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLD
|
0.150
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
|
ZLI
|
0.160
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDM
|
0.160
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
ZEA
|
0.130
|
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series
|
ZZZD
|
0.300
|
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
|
ZVU
|
0.160
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLH
|
0.170
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZLU.U
|
0.180
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
|
ZLU
|
0.220
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
|
ZUQ
|
0.130
|
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUE
|
0.200
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZSP.U
|
0.160
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
|
ZSP
|
0.200
|
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDJ
|
0.210
|
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
|
ZVC
|
0.170
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB
|
0.260
|
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
ZCN
|
0.210
|
BMO Growth ETF
|
ZGRO
|
0.220
|
BMO Balanced ETF
|
ZBAL
|
0.220
|
BMO Conservative ETF
|
ZCON
|
0.220
|
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCB
|
0.400
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZTL.U
|
0.350
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTL
|
0.350
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZTM.U
|
0.250
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTM
|
0.230
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZTS.U
|
0.230
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTS
|
0.210
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
|
ZGB
|
0.310
|
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
ZGSB
|
0.300
|
BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
ZMSB
|
0.250
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
ZCPB
|
0.200
|
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
ZSB
|
0.300
|
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
|
COMM
|
0.120
|
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
STPL
|
0.140
|
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
DISC
|
0.080
|
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGB
|
0.220
|
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ESGF
|
0.230
|
BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGA
|
0.250
|
BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGE
|
0.210
|
BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGG
|
0.150
|
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGY
|
0.120
|
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
|
ZESG
|
0.180
|
BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZBBB
|
0.240
|
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZQB
|
0.190
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
|
ZMID
|
0.120
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZMID.U
|
0.120
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZMID.F
|
0.120
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
|
ZSML
|
0.110
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZSML.U
|
0.110
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZSML.F
|
0.110
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTL.F
|
0.290
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZUQ.U
|
0.090
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUQ.F
|
0.090
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
|
ZTIP
|
0.500
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTIP.F
|
0.500
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (U.S. Dollar Units)
|
ZTIP.U
|
0.500
|
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGY.F
|
0.110
|
BMO Japan Index ETF
|
ZJPN
|
0.140
|
BMO Japan Index Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZJPN.F
|
0.160
|
BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF
|
ZGRN
|
0.130
|
BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF
|
ZSDB
|
0.130
|
BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF
|
ZCDB
|
0.170
|
BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF
|
ZBI
|
0.230
|
BMO All-Equity ETF
|
ZEQT
|
0.220
|
BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund - ETF Series
|
GRNI
|
0.160
|
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund - ETF Series
|
TOWR
|
0.120
The following quarterly distributions, if any, are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF which are consolidated immediately.
|
Quarterly Distributions
|
Ticker
|
Reinvested Distribution per Unit ($)
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZCS.L
|
0.180
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZFS.L
|
0.100
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZPS.L
|
0.160
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZST.L
|
0.280
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)
|
ZUS.V
|
0.300
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical compounded total returns including changes in share or unit value and the reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account the sales, redemption, distribution, optional charges or income tax payable by the unitholder that would have reduced returns BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
