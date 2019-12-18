BMO Global Asset Management Announces Annual Reinvested Distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series Français
Dec 18, 2019, 16:24 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. today announced the 2019 annual reinvested distributions for BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs) and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1. These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and special income within the BMO ETFs and ETF Series, and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure that the BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not liable for ordinary income tax.
Unitholders of record at close of business on December 30, 2019, will receive the 2019 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in 2020.
Please note that the cash distributions will be reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs and/or ETF Series making annual reinvested distributions.
Details of the per unit reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:
|
BMO ETFs
|
Ticker
|
Reinvested
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
0.000
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
0.170
|
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
ZSB
|
0.000
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
ZCPB
|
0.000
|
BMO Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
ZMSB
|
0.000
|
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund – ETF Series
|
ZGSB
|
0.600
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
0.000
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZST.L
|
1.060
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZUS.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (US Dollar Accumulating Units)
|
ZUS.V
|
1.220
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
|
ZGB
|
0.000
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
0.000
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating)
|
ZFS.L
|
0.280
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
0.000
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
0.000
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
0.250
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
0.000
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZPS.L
|
0.700
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
0.000
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
0.000
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTS
|
0.880
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZTS.U
|
0.110
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTM
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZTM.U
|
0.310
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTL
|
0.000
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZTL.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCB
|
0.000
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
0.000
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZCS.L
|
0.550
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
0.000
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
0.000
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
0.000
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
0.290
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZIC.U
|
0.060
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
0.000
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
0.000
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
0.000
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
0.000
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
0.000
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
0.000
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
0.000
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZUP.U
|
0.000
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
0.000
|
BMO Conservative ETF
|
ZCON
|
0.000
|
BMO Balanced ETF
|
ZBAL
|
0.040
|
BMO Growth ETF
|
ZGRO
|
0.000
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
0.130
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
0.000
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
0.000
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
0.000
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZWH.U
|
0.000
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
0.120
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
0.000
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
0.580
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
0.000
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZPW.U
|
0.000
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
ZCN
|
0.000
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
0.000
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB
|
0.270
|
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
|
ZVC
|
0.000
|
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDJ
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
|
ZSP
|
0.000
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZSP.U
|
0.000
|
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF
|
ZNQ
|
0.000
|
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZQQ
|
0.030
|
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUE
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
|
ZUQ
|
1.430
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
1.020
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZDY.U
|
0.000
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
0.280
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
|
ZLU
|
0.420
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (US Dollar Units)
|
ZLU.U
|
0.680
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLH
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
|
ZVU
|
0.320
|
BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund - ETF Series
|
ZFC
|
0.000
|
BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund - ETF Series
|
ZFN
|
0.000
|
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund – ETF Series
|
ZZZD
|
0.140
|
BMO Women In Leadership Fund – ETF Series
|
WOMN
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
ZEA
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDM
|
0.150
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
0.000
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
0.470
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
|
ZLI
|
0.340
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLD
|
0.900
|
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEQ
|
0.570
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Value Index ETF
|
ZVI
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|
ZEM
|
0.040
|
BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF
|
ZLE
|
0.000
|
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
|
ZGQ
|
0.410
|
BMO China Equity Index ETF
|
ZCH
|
0.000
|
BMO India Equity Index ETF
|
ZID
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
|
ZEO
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
0.700
|
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
|
ZIN
|
0.290
|
BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF
|
ZHU
|
0.050
|
BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUH
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
|
ZBK
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUB
|
0.000
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
ZGI
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMT
|
0.000
|
BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF
|
ZGD
|
0.760
|
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
DISC
|
0.000
|
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
STPL
|
0.170
|
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
|
COMM
|
0.080
|
BMO Junior Gold Index ETF
|
ZJG
|
0.000
|
BMO Junior Oil Index ETF
|
ZJO
|
0.000
|
BMO Junior Gas Index ETF
|
ZJN
|
0.000
1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
2 Forward-looking information: This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated annual distributions for the ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the ETFs; portfolio transactions; and subscription and redemption activity.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.
S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZSP and ZSP.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.
S&P/BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index and S&P/BNY Mellon India Select DR Index are service marks owned by S&P Opco LLC. These are other associated trademarks and/or service marks have been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management for use with certain BMO Asset Management Exchange Traded Funds ("BMO ETFs"). S&P Opco LLC provides no advice no recommendations regarding products based on any index licensed by S&P Opco LLC, including BMO ETFs products based on any index licensed by S&P Opco LLC, including the BMO ETFs and none of the BMO ETFs are sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Opco LLC, or its respective affiliates, or third party licensors, and S&P Opco LLC makes no representation, warranty, or condition regarding the advisability of buying, selling or holding units in the BMO ETFs.
NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF.
The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.
®/™Registered trade-marks/trade-mark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name that comprises BMO Asset Management Inc., BMO Investments Inc., BMO Asset Management Corp., BMO Asset Management Limited and BMO's specialized investment management firms.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Commissions, management fees and expenses (if applicable) all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.
About BMO ETFs' 10 Years of Leadership
Celebrating its tenth year, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. Today it offers 82 mandates and has a market share of 31 per cent in Canada. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of award-winning active mutual funds.
About BMO Financial Group
Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $852 billion as of October 31, 2019, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
For further information: Media Contacts: Orli Giroux Namian, Toronto, orli.girouxnamian@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; Marie-Catherine Noël, Montreal, mariecatherine.noel@bmo.com, (514) 877-8224
