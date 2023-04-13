TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Kevin Prins, Head of Distribution, ETFs and Digital Distribution, BMO Global Asset Management (GAM), and the team from BMO GAM Retail Distribution, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchanged Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to close the market and celebrate over 13 years of the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX: ZEB).

ZEB is offered in both ETF and Mutual Fund format and has grown to over $3.3 billion in AUM by providing diversified exposure to the six major banks in Canada.

BMO GAM Closes the Market Thursday, April 13, 2023

