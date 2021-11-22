BMO GAM and United Way Virtually Open the Market

United Way Greater Toronto is the largest funder of community services in the GTA, second only to government. Across Canada, the United Way movement works locally to build great communities for everyone. BMO is a proud partner of United Way and we are excited to actively contribute to the lives of many in need across Canada. Let's "Build Back Stronger", and "Power the Good Together"!

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jeff Roman,Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996