BMO Financial Group donates $1 million to Glenbow Reimagined Campaign

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Glenbow and BMO Financial Group are delighted to announce a gift of $1 million to the museum, in support of the campaign to reimagine the future of Glenbow.

Glenbow President & CEO Nicholas Bell states, "We are excited to receive this generous gift from our longtime supporter, BMO Financial Group. Their exemplary commitment to funding arts and culture underpins a strategic understanding that access to creativity and innovation benefits everyone; investing in the arts is an investment in our community's future."

"We are thrilled to support the Glenbow Reimagined campaign to both revitalize the museum and remove barriers to access," said John MacAulay, Regional President, Prairies Central, BMO Bank of Montreal. "The museum has long provided a space for community members to come together to enjoy diverse art and history exhibitions. BMO's Purpose is to Boldly Grow the Good – which includes building an inclusive society – and we're proud to work with Glenbow to advance these shared values."

In recognition of this donation, the Feature Exhibition Reception Space on the second floor of the newly renovated Glenbow will be named "BMO Hall".

Glenbow Reimagined is about more than the renovation of Glenbow Museum's building. It is about creating a foundation for vibrant, thriving cultural resource in the heart of Calgary, that serves all Albertans, Canadians and beyond.

Imagine walking into the museum and feeling the vitality of the community surrounding you. This is the future of Glenbow. This 55-year-old cornerstone institution is being transformed into one of the most vibrant, inclusive art museums in North America.

Glenbow is seeking community support to help reach the $135 million required to achieve Glenbow Reimagined. The Campaign is bolstered by the support of every order of government – with a $40 million commitment from the Government of Alberta; a $40 million endorsement from the Government of Canada; and a $25 million commitment from the City of Calgary. To date, $8 million has been raised from leading philanthropists, foundations and corporations across Canada.

About Glenbow

Founded in 1966 as an independent, non-profit museum, archive and gallery, Glenbow Museum cares for an extraordinary collection of more than 250,000 works of art and historical objects – from Canada and cultures around the world – on behalf of the people of Alberta. The museum is committed to expanding the accessibility and impact of art and culture, with a mission to activate art, objects, and ideas so everyone who experiences Glenbow leaves with something to share.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Download the Media Kit including architectural renderings of BMO Hall and the exterior of Glenbow's renovated building, and a virtual flythrough video.



SOURCE Glenbow Museum

For further information: Media Contact, Jenny Conway Fisher, [email protected], 403 918 0736