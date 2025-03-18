BMO's CDRs offer enhanced portfolio diversification opportunities for Canadian investors enabling them to hold shares in international companies that trade on a Canadian exchange in Canadian dollars

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (BMO) announced four new CDRs will begin trading on the Cboe Canada exchange today. The initial offering of these new CDRs has closed.

BMO's new CDRs will trade under the following tickers:

Company Name CDR Ticker Jurisdiction adidas AG ADI Germany Deutsche Post AG DHL Germany Holcim AG HOL Switzerland Sika AG SIKA Switzerland

For more information on BMO's CDRs, please visit www.bmocdrs.com .

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

This material is for information purposes only. The information contained herein is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax or legal advice to any party.

An investment in CDRs issued by BMO may not be suitable for all investors. Important information about these investment products is contained in the short form base shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement for each series of CDRs (together, the "Prospectus"). Purchasers are directed to www.sedarplus.ca or to www.bmogam.com to obtain copies of the Prospectus and related disclosure before purchasing CDRs of a particular series. The information contained herein is not a recommendation to purchase these investment products.

Each series of CDRs relates to a single class of equity securities (the "Underlying Shares") of an issuer incorporated outside of Canada (the "Underlying Issuer"). For each series of CDRs, the Prospectus will provide additional information regarding such series, including information regarding the Underlying Issuer and Underlying Shares for such series. Neither BMO and its affiliates nor any other person involved in the distribution of CDRs accepts any responsibility for any disclosure provided by any Underlying Issuer (including information contained herein or in the Prospectus that has been extracted from any Underlying Issuer's publicly disseminated disclosure). Each series of CDRs is only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

