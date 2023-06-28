TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist, BMO Capital Markets and Stephane Rochon, Head of Advisory Team and Equity Strategist, BMO Wealth Management, along with Kevin Prins, Managing Director, BMO ETFs and guests, joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of three new ETFs focused on Belski's models for Growth and Value and an All-in-One Covered Call Basket: BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (TSX: ZWQT), BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund (TSX: ZUGE) and BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund (TSX: ZUVE).

BMO ETFs Closes the Market Wednesday, July 28, 2023

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada(1), and $87.7 billion in assets under management.

(1) Morningstar, December 2022

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996