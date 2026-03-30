TORONTO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - University Health Network (UHN) is pleased to announce a $5-million philanthropic gift from BMO to support the construction of a new Surgical Tower at UHN's Toronto Western Hospital and the expansion of PMATCH, an AI-powered precision oncology initiative at UHN's Princess Margaret Cancer Centre.

"We're proud to support UHN as they lead the way in transforming life-changing care for patients with cancer," said Darryl White, CEO of BMO Financial Group and Campaign Cabinet Co-Chair of the UHN Surgical Tower Campaign. "This investment puts the patient first by fostering a culture of technology innovation, collaboration and empowerment, which are key contributors to the high-quality health care that strengthens our communities."

BMO's gift will play a critical role in advancing cancer treatment at both Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and UHN's new Surgical Tower at Toronto Western Hospital, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to meet the growing and increasingly complex surgical needs of patients across Ontario and beyond. Purpose-built to drive innovation, the Tower will significantly expand surgical capacity, modernize operating rooms and provide an elevated care journey for patients and their loved ones.

BMO's gift will also support PMATCH, a world-first, AI-powered initiative that uses artificial intelligence to better connect cancer patients with the most suitable clinical trials – first at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and ultimately expanding to other participating Canadian hospitals. Using individual clinical and genomic profiles, PMATCH will improve patient screening through automation, streamline trial enrollment and support more efficient and equitable cancer research and care.

"This generous gift from BMO reflects the power of philanthropy to drive both innovation and collaboration across our healthcare system," said Dr. Kevin Smith, President & CEO of University Health Network. "Support for the new Surgical Tower will help UHN meet the growing demand for complex surgical care, while this shared investment alongside The Princess Margaret to advance PMATCH will improve how patients are connected to clinical trials and accelerating discovery for patients across Canada."

Together, these investments reflect a shared commitment to advancing patient-centred care through both state-of-the-art infrastructure and targeted innovation. By supporting the Surgical Tower and PMATCH, BMO's gift will help expand access to care, accelerate discovery and strengthen Canada's health care system for patients today and in the future.

More about UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), Canada's #1 hospital and the world's #1 publicly funded hospital, UHN Foundation raises funds for Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: Donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for and changing the status quo of health care – helping to recruit and train the brightest medical minds from around the world, develop new treatments for disease, complete transformational capital projects, and advance bold medical research. UHNfoundation.ca

More about The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world. thepmcf.ca

BMO Gives. Good grows here.

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life.

In 2025, we directed more than $124 million to drive progress for communities, which included $115.7 million in philanthropic contributions to hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations across North America.

Our colleagues spent over 65,000+ hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $40.3 million of donations through employee-driven giving in our annual campaigns.

For more information, please visit BMO Gives.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Kate Simandl, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996