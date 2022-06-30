CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - BMO Capital Markets (BMO) and The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) are pleased to announce they will co-host the annual Energy Symposium investor conference beginning in 2023.

Through this long-term sponsorship, BMO brings to the annual event broad and deep sector knowledge, a differentiated ability to connect the industry with investors, and the expertise of an Energy Transition Group focused on helping clients achieve their climate goals and net zero ambitions.

"BMO Capital Markets has worked with the Canadian energy sector for more than a century and is proud to co-host the annual Energy Symposium investment conference," said Dan Barclay, CEO, BMO Capital Markets. "Energy has been a backbone of the Canadian economy for a very long time and access to energy will continue to be critical even as the world transitions to net zero. Our Climate Ambition is to be our clients' lead partner in the transition to a net zero world and central to that work is convening and facilitating the conversations that take place at the annual investment conference."

"Continued investment in Canada's oil and natural gas remains critical as increased investment in both production, environmental and emissions-reduction projects help Canada produce the cleanest energy possible while contributing to reaching global climate goals," said Lisa Baiton, CAPP President & CEO. "The BMO Capital Markets CAPP Energy Symposium is our flagship event that provides an important platform for our members to tell their story to investors from around the world and we are excited to work with BMO, who has proven to be a steady and reliable partner to Canada's energy industry."

Ongoing investment in Canada's industry creates and protects jobs while delivering much needed revenues to federal and provincial governments. For Canada, energy security and climate change issues are not mutually exclusive, and Canada can be a critical player in both spaces. Now is the time to position Canada as the global leader in safe, secure, ESG-leading sourced energy. This ambition requires investment and this conference will help inform the industry on leading approaches to achieve these goals.

The conference will be held in Toronto April 4 and 5, 2023 and provides an opportunity for investment, dialogue and discussion that explores corporate strategies, industry performance and trends among conference delegates, including buy-side institutional portfolio and fund managers and CEOs from Canada's leading upstream, midstream and pipeline industry.

ADDITIONAL QUOTES

Brad Wells, Managing Director and Head of Energy, BMO Capital Markets

"We are committed to being our clients' lead partner in the transition to a net zero world. Oil and natural gas are expected to play an important role in the global energy system for decades to come and Canada is ideally suited to be a leading producer. We are pleased to be working with CAPP and its members, as they continue to supply the world with responsibly produced, secure energy and navigate the transition to a net zero world."

Lisa Baiton, CAPP President and CEO

"We believe that moving to a lower carbon economy and a strong Canadian oil and natural gas industry can co-exist when approached the right way. Investment in Canada's oil and natural gas sector means more jobs for Canadians while helping Canada reach is environmental goals. This is why it's important for CAPP to partner with an organization such as BMO who recognizes industry's collective ambition and commitment to leadership in ESG performance and innovation."

Supporting information:

About CAPP – The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream natural gas and oil industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from natural gas and oil production of about $116 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream natural gas and oil industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally, and socially responsible performance. Web: www.capp.ca Twitter: @OilGasCanada

About BMO Capital Markets – BMO Capital Markets is a leading, full-service North American-based financial services provider, with over 2,600 professionals in 32 locations around the world, including 18 offices in North America, offering corporate, institutional and government clients access to a complete range of investment and corporate banking products and services. BMO Capital Markets is a member of BMO Financial Group (NYSE,TSX: BMO), one of the largest diversified financial services providers in North America with US$812 billion total assets and approximately 45,000 employees as of April 30, 2022.

Web: www.bmocm.com LinkedIn: BMO Capital Markets

