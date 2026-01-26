The AIR MILES program will transition to Blue Rewards, offering millions of members a simple, flexible way to earn and redeem rewards and will continue to be operated by a subsidiary of BMO.

New program partners will join more than 400 brands across Canada.

In summer 2026, Miles automatically convert to Blue Points, maintaining equivalent value for AIR MILES collectors – with no action required.

Canadians can learn more about Blue Rewards at whatisbluerewards.ca and join the waitlist to apply for the new BMO Blue Rewards credit cards at bmo.com/creditcardwaitlist

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO today unveiled Blue Rewards, a bold transformation of the iconic AIR MILES program, designed to deliver a rewarding, seamless and personalized loyalty experience for all Canadians. Launching in summer 2026, the AIR MILES program will transition to Blue Rewards, which will continue to be run by a subsidiary of BMO, and will offer greater flexibility, enriched benefits, expanded partnerships, and a new streamlined digital experience empowering millions of members with innovative ways to earn, redeem, and make real financial progress.

Available for all Canadians through a newly designed Blue Rewards app, and for BMO clients through seamless integration with BMO's Mobile Banking app and Online Banking platform, Blue Rewards will make it easier than ever for members to unlock more value from their spending.

In addition to a new simplified booking experience for flights, hotels and car rentals powered by Expedia Group, Blue Rewards builds on recent enhancements including the ability to earn Blue Points on grocery and food deliveries when in-store receipts are scanned using the Blue Rewards app, as well as Bonus Points at most grocery retailers and wholesale clubs across Canada.

"Blue Rewards completely reimagines the loyalty experience with the client at the centre," said Mathew Mehrotra, Group Head, Canadian Personal & Business Banking, BMO. "With a digitally enabled platform, we're making one of Canada's most celebrated loyalty programs even better by delivering simpler, flexible, more personalized rewards for members and helping them make real financial progress every day."

Seamless Transition for Existing Collectors

AIR MILES collectors can continue to use their collector cards and will see their Miles automatically convert to the new, simple Blue Points at the equivalent value in summer 2026; no action will be required.

BMO AIR MILES Credit and Debit Card holders can continue using their cards uninterrupted and will receive full program details in the coming months.

The Blue Rewards program will launch in the summer of 2026. To learn more, please visit: whatisbluerewards.ca.

Key Features of the Blue Rewards Program

Simplified Experience With the launch of Blue Rewards, Miles will automatically convert to easy-to-use Blue Points at the equivalent value . Following the consolidation of Cash and Dream Miles, members will continue to earn one simple type of reward point . Members will have access to a new, simplified travel redemption platform for flights, hotels and car rentals powered by Expedia Group.

Enhanced Partner Network Members will continue to earn rewards at over 400 brands including Pharmasave and Global Pet Foods. New strategic Blue Rewards program partners including Porter Airlines , ALL Accor hotel brands such as Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, SLS and Novotel , Instacart and MTY Group restaurants including Thai Express , Bâton Rouge , Pizza Delight , Allô! mon Coco , Sushi Shop , Mr. Sub, Manchu Wok, Mucho Burrito, Jugo Juice and more will add greater everyday value for members. More details and new partner announcements are coming soon. AIR MILES® 1 thanks Shell Canada for its partnership and collectors will continue to earn and redeem partner rewards at Shell Canada through May 25, 2026; and in locations in Alberta through March 2, 2026. Collectors can continue earning Miles at Shell using their BMO AIR MILES® credit card through May 25, 2026.

Easily Earn Points on Grocery Purchases Blue Rewards members will continue to earn at grocery retailers and wholesale clubs across Canada when they scan their receipts using the Blue Rewards app.

Exclusive Benefits: BMO Clients Earn More on Fuel and Everyday Purchases With Blue Rewards, all BMO Chequing Account holders can opt-in to earn Blue Points on gas, grocery, wholesale and EV charging purchases when using their debit card. The new BMO Blue Rewards credit cards are designed to deliver exceptional everyday value as Canada's only credit card 2 with built-in accelerators on gas, groceries, and wholesale purchases – helping clients earn more every day, everywhere. 3 Benefits include: Enhanced accelerators from participating merchant partners Lifestyle-inspired benefits that make dream vacations and everyday trips and experiences even more rewarding BMO credit cardholders will also be eligible to earn Blue Points across all linked BMO credit card products. A pre-launch waitlist for the opportunity to apply for the new Blue Rewards credit cards is now open at bmo.com/creditcardwaitlist, where more information is available. Waitlist members will be entered for the chance to win prizes including a chance to win 1 million Blue Points and receive an exclusive welcome offer available when the new cards launch. Full card features will be released at a later date.



"We're excited to introduce a loyalty experience that fits seamlessly into Canadians' lives," said Shawn Stewart, President, Blue Rewards. "With more ways to earn, more places to redeem and a growing network of partners, Blue Rewards is designed to help members find more value in their everyday purchases."

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of October 31, 2025. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

