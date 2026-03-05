BMO Market+ offers investors an intentional core allocation, balancing the efficiency of broad market investing with a systematic model of fundamental equity analysis

Five BMO Market+ strategies include Canadian, U.S., global, low‑volatility, developed and emerging market exposures

TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. ("BMOAM Inc."), the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced the launch of BMO Market+ ETF strategies, a new suite of ETFs designed to deliver broad equity market exposure while applying disciplined, systematic fundamental analysis.

The new ETFs include BMO Market+ All Country World Equity ETF (Cboe Canada: ZMPW), BMO Market+ Canadian Equity ETF (Cboe Canada: ZMPC), BMO Market+ Global Equity ETF (Cboe Canada: ZMPG), BMO Market+ Low Volatility Global Equity ETF (Cboe Canada: ZMLG), and BMO Market+ US Equity ETF (Cboe Canada: ZMPU, ZMPU.F and ZMPU.U) (collectively, the "BMO Market+ ETFs").

"Many investors appreciate the efficiency of equity ETFs, but they are also more aware than ever of concentration risk and imbalances within traditional benchmarks," said Bipan Rai, Managing Director and Head of ETF & Alternatives Strategy, BMO Global Asset Management. "BMO Market+ ETFs deliver broad market exposure while giving portfolio managers the flexibility to apply fundamental equity analysis when selecting holdings. This thoughtful approach is designed to support long‑term financial progress for investors."

Further information on BMO Market+ strategies can be found at www.bmogam.com/ca-en/products/exchange-traded-funds/bmo-market-plus/

Each of the new BMO Market+ ETFs has closed its initial offering of units and is listed and trading on Cboe Canada Inc.

BMO Market+ All Country World Equity ETF seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in equity securities of issuers from developed and emerging markets. BMO Market+ All Country World Equity ETF offers CAD Units.

BMO Market+ Canadian Equity ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in equity securities of Canadian companies. BMO Market+ Canadian Equity ETF offers CAD Units.

BMO Market+ Global Equity ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in equity securities of issuers from around the world. BMO Market+ Global Equity ETF offers CAD Units.

BMO Market+ Low Volatility Global Equity ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, primarily in equity securities of issuers from around the world while seeking to reduce portfolio volatility. BMO Market+ Low Volatility Global Equity ETF offers CAD Units.

BMO Market+ US Equity ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing, directly or indirectly, in equity securities of U.S. companies that have strong fundamentals. BMO Market+ US Equity ETF offers CAD Units, Hedged Units and USD Units.

Further information on BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or simplified prospectus of the BMO ETF before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETF, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Exchange-traded funds trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value, and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., an investment fund manager, a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2026. Serving clients for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to approximately 13 million clients across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and stronger communities.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contact: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996