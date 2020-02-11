BMO Asset Management Inc. Launches Innovative Fixed Income and U.S. Market ETFs

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. today launched new exchange traded funds (ETFs), including the first mortgage backed security (MBS) ETF in Canada.

"Building off the success of our fixed income suite, we now offer more solutions for investors to precisely position their portfolios within a certain credit range," said Mark Raes, Head of Product, BMO Global Asset Management. "Additionally, we have launched Canada's first MBS ETF, which provides a unique exposure to a segment of the MBS market fully guaranteed by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). These listings further demonstrate our commitment to the bond market, where ETFs bring added liquidity and trading efficiency for fixed income positioning."

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZBBB) – This ETF invests in one to 10 year BBB rated corporate bonds, allowing investors to segment credit exposure while providing a yield pickup.

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF (ZQB) – This ETF invests in one to 10 year A and above rated corporate bonds providing exposure to higher quality Canadian credit, allowing investors to boost their portfolio credit quality.

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF (ZMBS) – This ETF invests in pools of mortgage backed securities insured under the Canadian National Housing Act. The pools each have a term to maturity greater than one year and a minimum amount outstanding of $100 million.

Indexes provided by FTSE Russell will underlie these fixed income BMO ETF offerings.

"We are extremely excited to expand on our relationship with BMO in Canada by providing FTSE Russell fixed income indexes to underlie three of the five new ETFs in BMO's recently expanded offering," said Paul Bowes, Head of FTSE Russell Canada. "FTSE Russell Canada is focused on helping Canadian investors pursue their financial objectives through high quality equity and fixed income indexes, market data and analytics."

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (ZMID, ZMID.U, ZMID.F) and BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (ZSML, ZSML.U, ZSML.F) – These ETFs provide small and mid-capitalization exposure to U.S. equities, complementing the existing BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (ZSP, ZSP.U, ZUE). These growth-oriented ETFs provide exposure to maturing companies with revenues concentrated from the U.S. economy.

"We're responding to an increase in demand from asset allocators for products offering different market capitalization ranges," said Mr. Raes. "These ETFs provide exposure to U.S. focused companies and are well represented across sectors and industries."

The offering of all of the new ETFs has closed, and they will begin trading on the TSX today.

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

