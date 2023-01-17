TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. (BMOAM), the manager of the BMO Exchange Traded Funds (BMO ETFs), today announced changes to the risk ratings for certain BMO ETFs.

These risk rating changes are based on the standardized risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and an annual review conducted by BMOAM to determine the risk level of the BMO ETFs.

Effective immediately, the risk ratings for the following BMO ETFs have changed as set out below:

BMO ETF Name Ticker Current Risk

Rating New Risk Rating BMO Conservative ETF ZCON Low Low to Medium BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT Medium Medium to High BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUH Medium Medium to High BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF Low Low to Medium BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN Medium Medium to High BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI Low to Medium Medium BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD Low to Medium Medium BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU Low to Medium Medium BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units) ZLU.U Low to Medium Medium BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH Low to Medium Medium BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU Low Low to Medium BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units) ZIC.U Low Low to Medium BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF ZCH Medium to High High BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F Medium Medium to High BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZQQ Medium Medium to High BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units) ZNQ.U Medium Medium to High

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® or NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMOAM. The BMO ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The BMO ETFs are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO ETFs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses (if any) all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.7 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1 Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

