TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., the manager of the BMO ETFs, today announced a special reinvested distribution for unitholders of BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF (Cboe Canada: ZUEA).

The reinvested distributions for BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF generally represent net realized capital gains and net income. They are not paid in cash, but are reinvested in additional Canadian dollar denominated units of BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF at a price equal to the net asset value per unit of the BMO ETF.

The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the special distribution will be equal to the number of units outstanding prior to the special distribution. Reinvested distributions will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of additional units reduced because of withholding tax.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025, will receive the reinvested distribution on April 9, 2025. The actual taxable amount of the special reinvested distribution, including its tax characteristic, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) in early 2026.

The special reinvested distribution amount per unit of BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF is as follows:

Name of BMO ETF Ticker

Symbol Special Reinvested Distribution

per Unit ($) BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF ZUEA $2.093

Further information about BMO ETFs can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF before investing. BMO ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

Media Contacts: Aaron Sobeski, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996