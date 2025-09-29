TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. today announced a special reinvested distribution for unitholders of Active ETF Series of BMO Global REIT Fund (Cboe Canada: BGRT) (the "Fund").

The reinvested distribution for the Active ETF Series of BMO Global REIT Fund generally represent net realized capital gains and net income. They are not paid in cash, but are reinvested in additional Canadian dollar denominated units of the Active ETF Series of BMO Global REIT Fund at a price equal to the net asset value per unit of the Fund.

The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the special distribution will be equal to the number of units outstanding prior to the special distribution. A reinvested distribution will increase the unitholder's adjusted cost base for the Active ETF Series of BMO Global REIT Fund. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of additional units reduced because of withholding tax.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2025 will receive the reinvested distribution on October 9, 2025. The actual taxable amount of the special reinvested distribution, including its tax characteristic, will be reported to brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (CDS) in early 2026.

The special reinvested distribution amount per unit of the Active ETF Series of the Fund is as follows:

Name of Fund Ticker Symbol Special Reinvested Distribution per Unit ($) BMO Global REIT Fund BGRT $0.900 (Active ETF Series)

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or simplified prospectus before investing. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Units of the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Distributions are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink.

Distributions of net income and net taxable gains of an ETF Series of a BMO Mutual Fund will be included in the unitholder's income for tax purposes in the year they are paid, whether or not such amounts are reinvested in additional units. A unitholder's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If a unitholder's adjusted cost base goes below zero, such unitholder will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the summary of the principal income tax considerations set out in the prospectus for the relevant ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Fund. Investors should also consult their own tax advisors about their individual circumstances.

BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

