TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of the following BMO ETFs (collectively, the "Terminating ETFs"), has announced that it will terminate the Terminating ETFs on or about December 15, 2023 (the "Termination Date"):

BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZFIN)

BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZGEN)

BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZINN)

BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZINT)

BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZAUT)

Pursuant to the declaration of trust governing the Terminating ETFs, the Manager may terminate the Terminating ETFs 60 days after notice to unitholders.

Effective today, no further direct subscriptions for units of the Terminating ETFs will be accepted by the Manager. The rights of unitholders of the Terminating ETFs to exchange or redeem units of the Terminating ETFs will cease as of the Termination Date. All units of the Terminating ETFs held by investors after such date will be subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

On or about the Termination Date, the Manager will convert each Terminating ETF's portfolio to cash, to the extent practicable. Upon the Termination Date, the Terminating ETF's property remaining after paying or providing for the relevant Terminating ETF's liabilities and obligations will be distributed pro rata among the Terminating ETF's respective unitholders based on the net asset value per unit of the applicable Terminating ETF.

The Manager will request that the TSX de-list units of the Terminating ETFs from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on or about December 11, 2023. Until such date, units of the Terminating ETFs will continue to be listed and traded on the TSX until the Termination Date.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related BMO ETFs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs, please see the specific risks set out in the BMO ETF's prospectus. BMO ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.7 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1 Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

