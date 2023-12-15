TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc. (the "Manager"), today announced the final net asset values for each of BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZFIN), BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZGEN), BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZINN), BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZINT) and BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF (TSX: ZAUT).

On September 29, 2023, the Manager pre-announced the termination of ZFIN, ZGEN, ZINN, ZINT and ZAUT (collectively, the "ETFs"). Effective close of business December 15, 2023, each of the ETFs was terminated. The units of each of the ETFs were de-listed, at the request of the Manager, from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective close of business on December 11, 2023.

At the time of termination, each ETF's property remaining after paying or providing for the relevant ETF's liabilities and obligations will be distributed on a pro rata basis among the ETF's unitholders based on the final net asset value ("Final NAV") per unit of the ETF that is held by such unitholders. In addition, immediately before the time of termination, unitholders of each of the ETFs will receive a final distribution ("Final Distribution").

The Final NAV per unit of each of the ETFs and the Final Distribution of each of the ETFs will be as follows:

Name of ETF Ticker Final

NAV per

Unit ($) Final

Distribution

per Unit ($) BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF ZFIN 24.91923 0.246738 BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF ZGEN 18.07446 0.000000 BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF ZINN 26.31152 0.003364 BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF ZINT 32.89456 0.184221 BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF ZAUT 33.70211 0.119281

The Final Distribution on the units of each of the ETFs will be automatically reinvested at a price equal to the Final NAV per unit of the applicable ETF and consolidated such that the number of units outstanding following the Final Distribution will equal the number of units outstanding immediately prior to the Final Distribution.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds. Please read the ETF Facts or prospectus of the BMO ETFs before investing. Exchange traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with the Manager and any related BMO ETFs.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

