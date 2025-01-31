TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (BMOII), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced management and administration fee reductions for BMO Strategic Equity Yield Fund and BMO Strategic Fixed Income Yield Fund (each a Fund and collectively, the Funds) and the qualification of Series S securities for BMO Strategic Equity Yield Fund.

Management Fee and Administration Expense Reductions

The following management fee and administration expense reductions will be effective after the close of business on January 31, 2025.

BMOII will reduce the management fees on Series A, F and Advisor Series securities of each Fund as follows:

Series of Securities of BMO Strategic Equity Yield Fund Current Annual

Management Fee New Annual

Management Fee Series A 1.55 % 1.45 % Series F 0.55 % 0.45 % Advisor Series 1.55 % 1.45 % Series of Securities of BMO Strategic Fixed Income Yield

Fund Current Annual

Management Fee New Annual

Management Fee Series A 1.05 % 0.95 % Series F 0.55 % 0.45 % Advisor Series 1.05 % 0.95 %

The administration expenses paid by BMO Strategic Equity Yield Fund in respect of Series A, Series F and Advisor Series securities will be paid by BMOII. BMO Strategic Equity Yield Fund will continue to pay its fund expenses directly.

The fixed administration fee of 0.10% paid to BMOII by BMO Strategic Fixed Income Yield Fund in respect of Series A, Series F and Advisor Series securities will be eliminated. BMOII will continue to be responsible for payment of the administration expenses for BMO Strategic Fixed Income Yield Fund, other than the fund expenses which continue to be paid by this Fund directly.

Qualification of Series S Securities

The qualification of Series S securities for BMO Strategic Equity Yield Fund was effective on January 29, 2025.

For more information about the Funds, please visit Mutual Funds | BMO Global Asset Management (bmogam.com).

