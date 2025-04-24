TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. ("BMOII"), as the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the termination of Series T6 of BMO Fixed Income ETF Portfolio (the "Terminating Series") on or about July 11, 2025 (the "Termination Date").

Effective after close of business today, no further direct subscriptions for units of the Terminating Series will be accepted by BMOII. The rights of unitholders of the Terminating Series to exchange or redeem units of the Terminating Series will cease as of the Termination Date. All units of the Terminating Series held by investors after such date will be subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

On or about the Termination Date, all units of the Terminating Series then outstanding will be redeemed and each holder of Terminating Series units will receive redemption proceeds equal to the net asset value of those units on that date.

Further details of the termination will be mailed to unitholders of record of the Terminating Series at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

