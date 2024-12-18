TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the December 2024 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1 that distribute monthly, quarterly and annually, as set out in the tables below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on December 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on January 3, 2025.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is December 30, 2024.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

FUND NAME TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT

($) BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC 0.210 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU 0.130 BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.040 BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB 0.280 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI 0.270 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.040 BMO Clean Energy Index ETF ZCLN 0.268 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB 0.460 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.030 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ 0.210 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.045 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.140 BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMT 0.219 BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF ZGD 0.600 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN 0.150 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO 0.680 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.090 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB 0.185 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK 0.195 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUH 0.487 BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF ZHU 0.250 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.075 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB 0.250 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH 0.100 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGH.F 0.095 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF 0.240 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM 0.120 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC 0.090 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL 0.140 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI 0.370 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB 0.320 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB 0.250 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.056 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.090 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U 0.085 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN 0.160 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F 0.190 BMO Junior Gold Index ETF ZJG 0.619 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.045 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U 0.068 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.060 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.033 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.040 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL 0.290 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F 0.300 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTL.U 0.280 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.050 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.028 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.034 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.042 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.059 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U 0.042 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM 0.340 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTM.U 0.320 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN 0.130 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ 0.150 BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGA 0.250 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC 0.210 BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF ZCH 0.344 BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGE 0.220 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM 0.200 BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF ZIQ 0.022 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA 0.160 BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF ZEM 0.550 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ 0.140 BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGG 0.150 BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF ZID 0.143 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGY 0.110 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F 0.110 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ 0.120 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F 0.080 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUQ.U 0.080 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU 0.160 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZQQ 0.538 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF ZNQ 0.293 BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units)* ZNQ.U 0.142 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.057 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE 0.200 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP 0.210 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSP.U 0.160 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU 0.390 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN 0.230 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID 0.130 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F 0.130 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZMID.U 0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML 0.140 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F 0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSML.U 0.140 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.038 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.025 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.030 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB 0.370 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.038 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP 0.300 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F 0.260 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTIP.U 0.260 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS 0.300 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTS.U 0.300 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.060 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.060 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U 0.060 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.090 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.100 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U 0.098 BMO US TIPS Index ETF TIPS 0.270 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) TIPS.F 0.280 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* TIPS.U 0.270 BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT 0.220 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG 0.180 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL 0.220 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T 0.141 BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF ZEBA 0.115 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.070 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.100 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON 0.220 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB 0.140 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.110 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U 0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.130 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.220 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.160 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.150 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.145 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.070 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.080 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT 0.130 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.175 BMO Gold Bullion ETF ZGLD 0.000 BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF ZGLH 0.000 BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units)* ZGLD.U 0.000 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO 0.220 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T 0.160 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.090 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB 0.280 BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF ZLE 0.682 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI 0.160 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD 0.170 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU 0.270 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)* ZLU.U 0.200 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH 0.190 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.070 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U 0.120 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 0.160 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.155 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U 0.160 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB 0.100 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.155 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U 0.185 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.110 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U 0.105 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.080 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U 0.060 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.055 BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF ZUEA 0.047 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January ZJAN 0.042 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April ZAPR 0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July ZJUL 0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October ZOCT 0.043 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.100 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U 0.105 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.090 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U 0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.120 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.150 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB 0.200 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB 0.300 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB 0.250 BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund ARKG 0.000 BMO ARK Innovation Fund ARKK 0.000 BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund ARKW 0.000 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR 0.120 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI 0.160 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV 0.034 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.085 BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series) BGEQ 0.200 BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series) BGHC 0.000 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF 0.050 BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIN 0.020 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT 0.055 BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFC 0.017 BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZFN 0.500 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD 0.300 BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series) ZACE 0.001 BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund (ETF Series) ZUGE 0.000 BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund (ETF Series) ZUVE 0.000 BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series) WOMN 0.035

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZPR.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZUCM.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, TIPS.U, ZTS.U, ZLU.U and ZNQ.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.



Distribution estimates do not denote the yield a client may receive. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The year-end distribution estimates are provided by BMO Global Asset Management (GAM) and are for information purposes only. They do not reflect final attributions for tax purposes. For more information, please obtain professional advice.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZIU, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

