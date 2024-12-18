BMO Announces Cash Distributions for Certain BMO Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for December 2024 Français

BMO Financial Group

Dec 18, 2024, 15:29 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the December 2024 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series)1 that distribute monthly, quarterly and annually, as set out in the tables below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on December 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on January 3, 2025.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is December 30, 2024.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

FUND NAME

TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT
($)

BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF

ZLSC

0.210

BMO Long Short US Equity ETF

ZLSU

0.130

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZAG

0.040

BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZBBB

0.280

BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF

ZBI

0.270

BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF

ZMBS

0.040

BMO Clean Energy Index ETF

ZCLN

0.268

BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCB

0.460

BMO Discount Bond Index ETF

ZDB

0.030

BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDJ

0.210

BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEF

0.045

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZEB

0.140

BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMT

0.219

BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF

ZGD

0.600

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZIN

0.150

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

ZEO

0.680

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF

ZRE

0.090

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUB

0.185

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF

ZBK

0.195

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUH

0.487

BMO Equal Weight US Health Care Index ETF

ZHU

0.250

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF

ZUT

0.075

BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGB

0.250

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ESGH

0.100

BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGH.F

0.095

BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ESGF

0.240

BMO Global Communications Index ETF

COMM

0.120

BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF

DISC

0.090

BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF

STPL

0.140

BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF

ZGI

0.370

BMO Government Bond Index ETF

ZGB

0.320

BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZQB

0.250

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHY

0.056

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZJK

0.090

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZJK.U

0.085

BMO Japan Index ETF

ZJPN

0.160

BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZJPN.F

0.190

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF

ZJG

0.619

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

ZPR

0.045

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZPR.U

0.068

BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZLC

0.060

BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFL

0.033

BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPL

0.040

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTL

0.290

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTL.F

0.300

BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTL.U

0.280

BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCM

0.050

BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFM

0.028

BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZMP

0.034

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZMU

0.042

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZIC

0.059

BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZIC.U

0.042

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTM

0.340

BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTM.U

0.320

BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF

ZGRN

0.130

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF

ZGQ

0.150

BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGA

0.250

BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF

ZVC

0.210

BMO MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF

ZCH

0.344

BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGE

0.220

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZDM

0.200

BMO MSCI EAFE High Quality Index ETF

ZIQ

0.022

BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF

ZEA

0.160

BMO MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF

ZEM

0.550

BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZEQ

0.140

BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGG

0.150

BMO MSCI India ESG Leaders Index ETF

ZID

0.143

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF

ESGY

0.110

BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ESGY.F

0.110

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF

ZUQ

0.120

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUQ.F

0.080

BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUQ.U

0.080

BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF

ZVU

0.160

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZQQ

0.538

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF

ZNQ

0.293

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZNQ.U

0.142

BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF

ZRR

0.057

BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZUE

0.200

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF

ZSP

0.210

BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSP.U

0.160

BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF

ZIU

0.390

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF

ZCN

0.230

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF

ZMID

0.130

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZMID.F

0.130

BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZMID.U

0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF

ZSML

0.140

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZSML.F

0.130

BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZSML.U

0.140

BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF

ZCS

0.038

BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF

ZFS

0.025

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF

ZPS

0.030

BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF

ZSB

0.370

BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZSU

0.038

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

0.300

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZTIP.F

0.260

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTIP.U

0.260

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF

ZTS

0.300

BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZTS.U

0.300

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF

ZUAG

0.060

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)

ZUAG.F

0.060

BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUAG.U

0.060

BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZHP

0.090

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF

ZUP

0.100

BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*

ZUP.U

0.098

BMO US TIPS Index ETF

TIPS

0.270

BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)

TIPS.F

0.280

BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*

TIPS.U

0.270

BMO All-Equity ETF

ZEQT

0.220

BMO Balanced ESG ETF

ZESG

0.180

BMO Balanced ETF

ZBAL

0.220

BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZBAL.T

0.141

BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF

ZEBA

0.115

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

ZDV

0.070

BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWC

0.100

BMO Conservative ETF

ZCON

0.220

BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF

ZCDB

0.140

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF

ZWB

0.110

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*

ZWB.U

0.140

BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWA

0.130

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF

ZWEN

0.220

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF

ZWHC

0.160

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

0.150

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF

ZWK

0.145

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF

ZWU

0.070

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWP

0.105

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWE

0.120

BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF

ZFH

0.080

BMO Global Agriculture ETF

ZEAT

0.130

BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWG

0.175

BMO Gold Bullion ETF

ZGLD

0.000

BMO Gold Bullion Hedged to CAD ETF

ZGLH

0.000

BMO Gold Bullion ETF (USD Units)*

ZGLD.U

0.000

BMO Growth ETF

ZGRO

0.220

BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)

ZGRO.T

0.160

BMO International Dividend ETF

ZDI

0.080

BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZDH

0.090

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF

ZLB

0.280

BMO Low Volatility Emerging Markets Equity ETF

ZLE

0.682

BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF

ZLI

0.160

BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLD

0.170

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF

ZLU

0.270

BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*

ZLU.U

0.200

BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF

ZLH

0.190

BMO Monthly Income ETF

ZMI

0.070

BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*

ZMI.U

0.120

BMO Premium Yield ETF

ZPAY

0.160

BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)

ZPAY.F

0.155

BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*

ZPAY.U

0.160

BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF

ZSDB

0.100

BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

ZST

0.155

BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*

ZUS.U

0.185

BMO USD Cash Management ETF

ZUCM

0.110

BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*

ZUCM.U

0.105

BMO US Dividend ETF

ZDY

0.080

BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*

ZDY.U

0.060

BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUD

0.055

BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF

ZUEA

0.047

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January

ZJAN

0.042

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April

ZAPR

0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – July

ZJUL

0.041

BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October

ZOCT

0.043

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF

ZWH

0.100

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*

ZWH.U

0.105

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF

ZWS

0.090

BMO US Put Write ETF

ZPW

0.125

BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*

ZPW.U

0.125

BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF

ZPH

0.120

BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)

ZMMK

0.150

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZCPB

0.200

BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZGSB

0.300

BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)

ZMSB

0.250

BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund

ARKG

0.000

BMO ARK Innovation Fund

ARKK

0.000

BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund

ARKW

0.000

BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)

TOWR

0.120

BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

GRNI

0.160

BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGDV

0.034

BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)

ZWQT

0.085

BMO Global Equity Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGEQ

0.200

BMO Global Health Care Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGHC

0.000

BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIF

0.050

BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGIN

0.020

BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)

BGRT

0.055

BMO SIA Focused Canadian Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFC

0.017

BMO SIA Focused North American Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZFN

0.500

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)

ZZZD

0.300

BMO U.S. All Cap Equity Fund (ETF Series)

ZACE

0.001

BMO U.S. Equity Growth MFR Fund (ETF Series)

ZUGE

0.000

BMO U.S. Equity Value MFR Fund (ETF Series)

ZUVE

0.000

BMO Women in Leadership Fund (ETF Series)

WOMN

0.035

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZGLD.U, ZPR.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZUCM.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, TIPS.U, ZTS.U, ZLU.U and ZNQ.U.

1 BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Distribution estimates do not denote the yield a client may receive. All values are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Totals may not sum due to rounding. The year-end distribution estimates are provided by BMO Global Asset Management (GAM) and are for information purposes only. They do not reflect final attributions for tax purposes. For more information, please obtain professional advice.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged is a product of Dow Jones Opco, LLC ("Dow Jones Opco"), a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use. "Dow Jones®" and "Industrial Average Index CAD Hedged" are service marks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings, LLC ("Dow Jones"), and have been licensed to Dow Jones Opco and sublicensed by BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZWA and ZDJ. ZWA and ZDJ are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Dow Jones Opco, Dow Jones and their respective affiliates, and they make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in ZWA and ZDJ.

S&P®, S&P/TSX Capped Composite®, S&P 500® are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"). "TSX" is a trademark of TSX Inc. These trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed to BMO Asset Management Inc. in connection with ZCN, ZUE, ZIU, ZCN, ZSP, ZSP.U, ZMID, ZMID.F, ZMID.U, ZSML, ZSML.F, and ZSML.U. These BMO ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones LLC, S&P, TSX, or their respective affiliates and S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, S&P, TSX and their affiliates make no representation regarding the advisability of trading or investing in such BMO ETFs.

NASDAQ®, and NASDAQ-100 Index® Hedged to CAD and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF, are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Index ETF (including USD Units).

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds.  Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing.  BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus.  Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Global Asset Management
BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors.

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.41 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.  

Media Contact: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996

