TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the October 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on October 30, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on November 2, 2023.

Unitholders of record of BMO USD Cash Management ETF (TSX: ZUCM and ZUCM.U) and ETF Series of BMO Money Market Fund (TSX: ZMMK) at the close of business on October 27, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on November 2, 2023.

The ex-dividend date and record date for ZUCM, ZUCM.U and ZMMK is October 27, 2023.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG $0.040 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS $0.035 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB $0.030 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF $0.045 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB $0.140 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE $0.090 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT $0.075 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH $0.120 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGH.F $0.110 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY $0.060 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK $0.090 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U $0.085 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR $0.045 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC $0.065 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL $0.040 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL $0.045 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM $0.050 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM $0.028 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP $0.034 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU $0.045 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC $0.055 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U $0.042 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR $0.060 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS $0.038 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS $0.022 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS $0.030 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU $0.035 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG $0.050 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F $0.050 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U $0.050 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP $0.105 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP $0.105 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U $0.105 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T $0.135 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV $0.070 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC $0.110 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB $0.110 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U $0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA $0.130 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN $0.210 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC $0.160 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT $0.120 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK $0.160 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU $0.070 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP $0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE $0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH $0.105 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG $0.175 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T $0.150 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI $0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH $0.090 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U $0.075 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI $0.070 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U $0.110 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY $0.160 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F $0.155 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U $0.160 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST $0.210 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U $0.205 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY $0.080 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U $0.060 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD $0.055 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH $0.100 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U $0.105 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS $0.090 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW $0.095 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U $0.095 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH $0.100 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM $0.136 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U $0.135 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT $0.085 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV $0.034 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT $0.055 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK $0.205

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZPR.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U and ZUCM.U.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.



Distributions are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an investment fund, and income and dividends earned by an investment fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the distribution policy for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series set out in its prospectus.

Cash distributions, if any, on units of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series (other than accumulating units or units subject to a distribution reinvestment plan) are expected to be paid primarily out of dividends or distributions, and other income or gains, received by the BMO ETF or ETF Series less the expenses of the BMO ETF or ETF Series, but may also consist of non-taxable amounts including returns of capital, which may be paid in the manager's sole discretion. To the extent that the expenses of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series exceed the income generated by such BMO ETF or ETF Series in any given month, quarter or year, as the case may be, it is not expected that a monthly, quarterly, or annual distribution will be paid. Distributions, if any, in respect of the accumulating units of BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF, BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF, BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF, BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF will be automatically reinvested in additional accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF. Following each distribution, the number of accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series will be immediately consolidated so that the number of outstanding accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series will be the same as the number of outstanding accumulating units before the distribution. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of securities reduced due to withholding tax. Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series have adopted a distribution reinvestment plan, which provides that a unitholder may elect to automatically reinvest all cash distributions paid on units held by that unitholder in additional units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series in accordance with the terms of the distribution reinvestment plan. For further information, see the distribution policy for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series set out in its prospectus.

®/™Registered trademarks/trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for more than 12 years, with over 100 strategies, over 25 per cent market share in Canada1, and $87.6 billion in assets under management. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, December 2022

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society.

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

For further information: Media Contacts: Jeff Roman, Toronto, [email protected], (416) 867-3996