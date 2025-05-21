TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the May 2025 cash distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of exchange-traded series of units of the BMO Mutual Funds (collectively, the "ETF Series") that distribute monthly, as set out in the table below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and the ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds at the close of business on May 29, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on June 3, 2025.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is May 29, 2025.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT $ BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG 0.040 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS 0.060 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB 0.030 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF 0.045 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB 0.145 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE 0.090 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT 0.075 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY 0.056 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK 0.090 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U 0.085 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR 0.045 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U 0.068 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC 0.060 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL 0.033 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL 0.040 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM 0.050 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM 0.028 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP 0.034 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU 0.042 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC 0.059 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U 0.042 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR 0.054 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS 0.038 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS 0.025 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS 0.030 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU 0.038 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG 0.060 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F 0.060 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U 0.060 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP 0.090 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP 0.100 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U 0.098 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T 0.155 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV 0.070 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC 0.100 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB 0.110 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U 0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA 0.130 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN 0.220 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC 0.160 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT 0.220 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK 0.145 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU 0.070 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP 0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE 0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH 0.070 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG 0.175 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T 0.180 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI 0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH 0.080 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI 0.070 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U 0.120 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY 0.200 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F 0.175 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U 0.180 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST 0.120 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U 0.180 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM 0.107 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U 0.104 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY 0.070 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U 0.050 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD 0.045 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH 0.130 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U 0.125 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS 0.105 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW 0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U 0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH 0.120 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT 0.085 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV 0.034 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT 0.055 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK 0.120 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF 0.050

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, and ZPW.U.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmoetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the applicable ETF Facts document or prospectus before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the simplified prospectus. Units of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series securities of the BMO Mutual Funds may be bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. The ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.5 trillion as of January 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

